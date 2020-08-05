Freaky
When watching the news about Washington’s and Oregon’s governors and Portland’s and Seattle’s mayors, I realize how freakish this country has become.
I feel bad for the young people. It makes you feel good to be old.
Walter Huebner
Pomeroy
Picture transcended beauty
That was a beautiful picture of the comet NEOWISE making its appearance above the Interstate Bridge in the July 18 Lewiston Tribune by August Frank.
It was more than beautiful. It was awesome.
Mr. Frank, you are a special photo-journalist. Note the comet’s reflection in the Snake River. That really made the photo more than beautiful.
Darlene Plant
Clarkston
Misleading signs
Driving up and down the Lewiston Hill on U.S. Highway 95, I noticed the Idaho Transportation Department has information signs about road work starting on July 29. It said to expect delays. But there was no work being done on that day.
Please turn off the signs if there is no road work being done.
Doug Bennett
Genesee
Move forward together
Along the downtown streets, they’re busting out the windows of people’s business. And when they’re fixed, they do it again. These people are shooting fireworks. They’re throwing rocks and glass bottles. Only they know what else.
It’s time this stops.
Yes, it’s sad that a person was killed by cops but he was not the only one.
Whites, Blacks, Latinos and every race has had something happen. But you don’t see people freaking out over a white person or any other race being killed.
I’m not saying one person matters more than the other. All lives matter. However, this is going far out of control and it shows us as a weak nation.
We should trust in one another, in our president, Donald Trump, and in our great country.
I’m 30 years old and I remember the songs we sang in school about our great country.
We as a nation have come so far.
Let’s stop fighting, hold hands and move forward like one nation again.
Justin Newhouse
Clarkston
Voting by mail
Considering it both a privilege and a responsibility, I have always voted. This year, in a wheelchair and not wishing to interact due to my age, mail-in voting is my best — perhaps only — option. Why on Earth would anyone want to take away that right?
Sandra Schmidt-Cash
Clarkston