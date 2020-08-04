Reconsider lease
Stout Flying Service has helped support this community and the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport for more than 30 years. To see its lease terminated by a board that has time and again faced criticism for its decisions is disheartening.
Last week, a Cessna landing on the new runway experienced a propeller strike among other issues. Who was out there to help? Ralph Stout. The next day, the board voted unanimously to terminate his current lease. I don’t understand how you can ask for help one day and cast Stout aside the next.
To potentially see another local business lost in these uncertain times would be a blow to Lewiston’s economy, and one more reason for our community to look outside the airport for its travel needs.
The issue of liability insurance was rectified as soon as the error was discovered. During the brief lapse, there were no incidents where it would have been required.
To attempt to destroy a family’s livelihood in the midst of a pandemic, when air travel is in a precarious place, is irresponsible and cruel. I personally cannot look at this situation without wondering if there is more going on than “insurance matters.”
I hope the city sees value in the dedication to its airport. The amount of taxes and income Stout brings to Lewiston will not be easily replaced and needs to be given consideration.
I ask you: Look at the community support Stout has received. I urge the airport board to reconsider. ...
Kimberly Pedersen
Moscow