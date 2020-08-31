Follow the rules
What do George Floyd, Jacob Blake, Eric Garner and Marc Domino have in common?
First, all were and are all men of color. Second, none of them followed law enforcement instructions when they were stopped. All resisted. Three of them died, Marc Domino was tased.
All each had to do was follow the law enforcement instructions. Simple. And following police instructions is the mark of a good, law-abiding citizen, regardless of his or her color. Those are the rules. How many people of all colors would have lived had they followed those instructions?
Rick Brigham
Clarkston
Drop Luckovich
Nice words in Friday’s edition of the Lewiston Tribune from Nathan Alford.
Unfortunately that’s all it amounted to — just words. If your objective is truly atonement, why don’t terminate your contract with Mike Luckovich? You probably don’t even bat an eye at the loss of 40 subscribers to your paper, but your advertisers might. Besides once a small snowball starts rolling downhill, it gathers more volume and momentum wreaking havoc and destruction in its path.
If you sincerely desire to affect change in our little corner of this world, this one act would go a long way in healing the relationships you foster with law enforcement and your readership.
Catherine Munden
Lewiston
Lacking empathy
The only thing that offends me about the active-shooter drill political cartoon on the Opinion page is that there is any child in the U.S. who fears the police as much as they do mass murderers.
If you don’t understand the cartoon, you lack empathy and maybe should see a doctor about it.
Anne McLaughlin
Moscow
Went too far
You, Lewiston Tribune, hit a new low by printing the distasteful offensive political cartoon on Wednesday — the hit job on law enforcement.
We have been subscribers to your newspaper for many years, but leaving you is easy.
It’s that simple — you have gone too far.
Shelley and Mike Eimers
Grangeville
Her loss
Thank you Kim Chenoweth (Aug. 19) for vacating your unappreciated Lewiston Tribune subscription. That slot has been secured by some Grangeville folks who value the broad, fair, honest coverage of news, commentary, entertainment and advertising the Tribune provides for its growing readership.
Have you considered that because Idaho is (currently) “a Republican majority state,” the rest of us might be under-represented? Thank goodness for the Trib, where everyone counts. As for your concern about the frequent artful Trump-bashing, he deserves it as the consequence of a tawdry, tedious, empty presidency.
Shelley Dumas
Grangeville
Asking the wrong question
Regarding the editorial titled “Is it about students or their wallets”?
Perhaps there would no issue concerning reopening schools on site if the Idaho Legislature properly financially supported the state’s education system — K through graduate school — instead of cutting fiscal support annually.
Gaylen Wood
Moscow