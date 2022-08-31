... Albedo is the measure of the diffuse reflection of solar radiation out of the total solar radiation and measured on a scale from zero, corresponding to a black body that absorbs all incident radiation, to one, corresponding to a body that reflects all incident radiation. ...
The albedo of snow is 0.9 (90%), ice is 0.6-0.9 and water is 0.4.
In 2021, Geophysical Research Letters published “Earth’s Albedo 1998-2017 as Measured From Earthshine,” which stated: “We have reported a two-decade long set of the Earth’s nearly globally averaged albedo as derived from earthshine observations. ... These vary significantly on monthly, annual and decadal scales with the net being a gradual decline over the two decades, which accelerated in the most recent years.”
Given that there are a number of wildfires in the forests of Alaska, Canada and Siberia, what will be the effects of the fires on their albedos? A 2008 study titled “Changes in surface albedo after fire in boreal forest ecosystems of interior Alaska assessed using MODIS satellite observations” stated: “During the first year after fire, summer broadband albedo and NIR (near-infrared) albedo decreased substantially below prefire levels.”
The Environmental Protection Agency said the amount and length of time of snow-covered area between 1972 and 2020 has decreased substantially. ...
Earth’s surface contains many forms of snow and ice, including sea, lake and river ice; snow cover; glaciers, ice caps, ice sheets and frozen ground.
While the greenhouse gases are not increasing substantially, Earth’s surface is getting warmer.
Tom Fellows
Lewiston
Judges should be elected
When it comes to “certain unalienable rights,” the right to vote has to lead the list. The Idaho constitutional convention delegates debated at length whether or not judges should be appointed or elected. The vote was 39 to 3 to elect judges on the basis they should answer to the people they serve instead of a partisan governor who would appoint them. Yet the judiciary that swears to uphold the constitution does everything it can to prevent us, the voters, from having a choice in who our judges will be.
Idaho has 44 district court judges, three appellate court judges and five Supreme Court justices. In the last election, all district judges, two appellate judges and two justices were up for election but Idaho voters had a choice in only two of them.
Why?
Incumbent judges routinely retire before their terms expire so the governor can appoint their successors, knowing that very few lawyers will run against a sitting judge. It is an end run around the constitution and a practice our Founding Fathers rejected. And as a result, we lose our constitutional right to decide who our judges will be. (To their credit, Judges Jay Gaskill and Gregory FitzMaurice did not play this game.)
I suggest the governor be limited to filling judicial vacancies to those caused by death or a disabling medical condition. Our right to vote is too important to be toyed with.