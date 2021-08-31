Still recovering
I am 63 years old. I am sitting on the edge of a bed from a motel room here in the valley. I have no housing, which I’ve been waiting for a least two years but nobody knows whatever happened to money allocated by the U.S. government. ...
Somebody in this great state of Washington has to take control of what is going on.
I just got out of the hospital with COVID-19, which gave me congestive heart failure and two blood clots in my lungs.
The virus ... was 10 times as powerful and came to take my life with the grim reaper knocking on the door. ...
I had made it to Tri-State Memorial Hospital where I tested positive to this very deadly virus. A process unfolded in front of me. I had no idea the people of the hospital were so well-trained and so professional. They saved my life. ...
I can never thank those people enough. And they all know who they are — remarkable professionals who make it look easy.
So I now have to recover from this horrible virus. I hope it doesn’t kill me yet.
So I sit on the edge of my bed with nothing left and just wanting to leave because I don’t have the money or any funding to give me shelter and food.
The system is not run the right way. As I write, I can only hope the virus does not take me. Thanks to the professionals of Tri-State.
Reginald Courtmanche
Lewiston
Partisan politics interfere
A democracy is a system of government that involves the entire population. As President Lincoln famously stated in his Gettysburg Address: We are a “government of the people, by the people and for the people.”
In 1786, our founding fathers adopted our Constitution. In the preamble to the Constitution they stated: “We the people of the United States in order to:
1. “Form a more perfect Union
2. “Establish justice
3. “Insure domestic tranquility
4. “Provide for the common defense
5. “Promote the general welfare
6. “And secure the Blessings of Liberty for ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this constitution for the United States of America.”
In a democracy the term “We the People” means all the people, regardless of race, color, creed or sexual orientation.
It seems to me that the goals in the preamble, as listed above, were and still are very reasonable and worthwhile goals for all people to benefit from. In the 235 years since 1786, “We the People” have not been able to successfully achieve those goals — largely because of partisan politics.
We can do better.
Think about it.
Bud R. Van Stone
Lewiston
Dropped the ball
Commissioner Brian Shinn, regarding your comment that Asotin County “lost out”: It seems to me to be the only thing lost was $14,000 that we are now stuck with paying.
Because you decided to run ahead with the ball, now Asotin County is stuck picking up the ball you dropped. They tell me in the game of football, that’s not a smart move.
Your mistake is all that’s been lost.
Darlene Plant
Kingman, Ariz.