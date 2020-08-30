Their anger is real
The Lewiston Tribune ran a political cartoon by Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist Mike Luckovich and received so many complaints that Nathan Alford, the Tribune’s publisher, wrote a front-page explanation and apology.
The cartoon depicted two school children hiding under their desks “preparing for a cop to show up.” The cartoon was probably well understood in Georgia or Michigan, but it didn’t play well in Idaho, where less than 1 percent of the population is Black.
If you want to understand the anger directed at the police and President Donald Trump’s goon squads, you need to stop watching fake Fox News and watch unbiased media outlets.
The following are some of the events that spurred Luckovich’s cartoon:
l Videos of policemen and justice officials mocking George Floyd’s death.
l Recordings of Black delivery drivers arrested while trying to deliver packages.
l Surveillance footage of police lounging and napping in an office while ignoring outside looting.
l Videos of police attacking peaceful protesters and press crews.
l Recordings of police attacking film crews while ignoring looters in the background.
l Film footage of police slamming shields into cameramen sitting passively on entryway steps.
l Pictures of journalists and film crews blinded by rubber bullet head shots.
l Videos of police idly standing by while white supremacists attack peaceful protesters.
l Telecasts of police indiscriminately and illegally slashing tires in a Kmart parking lot.
l Videos of unidentified goon squads gassing children, moms and veterans, and illegally kidnapping immigrants and protesters.
Not all police are out of control. But some definitely are.
Paul Oman
Clarkston
Standing up for us
Thank you, Lewiston Tribune, for being bold and unafraid to publish the harsh reality for us people of color.
Ayisha Bohanan
Lewiston
Drop Domino case
By all appearances, it seems some Jim Crow attitudes are alive and well here in our small town of Clarkston. The disputed case of Mark Domino has been going on for a year now. Where is the backbone and voice of the city council and/or the mayor of Clarkston in explaining to City Attorney Todd Richardson that he is out of line with pursuing the charges against Domino?
And now we have a sitting judge exercising her own bias in court against a member of our community. Are there no adults willing to step up and extend a hand with an apology to the wronged individual? The whole case could be settled quickly and amicably by attorney Richardson, who represents the city, but he refuses to as if it would be a mark on his record.
Well, this is not a resume-builder in any way because he will not be the bigger man.
With all the recent and ongoing wrongs perpetrated toward individuals primarily because of color, isn’t it past time our community rose up and demanded the dismissal of all charges against Domino?
Is there not one defense attorney capable and willing to work pro bono on Domino’s behalf to promptly and professionally end this debacle? If the city attorney can’t lose his ego and move forward, the city should cancel his contract and find a more competent attorney. Judge Tina Kernan should either involuntary dismiss with prejudice the case or recuse herself as well since she is “frustrated.”
Mike Petrusky
Clarkston
Spin away
Here’s a challenge for those Tribune readers who still support President Donald Trump’s reelection, a challenge courtesy of Sen. Mitt Romney. (Remember him? He’s the guy most of the Republicans now licking Trump’s boots urged us to vote for in the 2012 presidential election.)
The United States has 5 percent of the world’s population, Romney points out. Yet it has experienced 25 percent of its deaths from COVID-19.
“And there’s no way to spin that in a positive light,” says Romney, charging that the Trump administration has failed to protect Americans from the pandemic.
If there are any spinners out there, though, I’d love to see what they have to say.
Jim Fisher
Moscow
Hit a new low
What a tacky and disgusting political cartoon of Mike Luckovich’s depiction and degrading of law enforcement on Wednesday.
Cities are being looted and burned while police are being pummeled and injured as they try to protect. Wasn’t it just a few short years ago people were crying about the need of police protection in schools? The Lewiston Tribune has sunk to a new low. You know better than that. Shame on you.
Linda Schatz
Lewiston
Drain the swamp
President Donald Trump said he wanted to “drain the swamp,” referring to the alligators with long teeth.
I am thinking of all the politicians who are long in the tooth who dominate most of what is happening now. It’s not just Democrats. Republicans are guilty, also.
And who can blame them?
The pay is excellent and gets better every year as they vote to increase their salaries.
I am concerned for our county with this pandemic and job losses. The stimulus can’t last forever. People want to open their businesses and want to use all caution in doing so. We can’t hide forever.
Many people are living in fear of being arrested for not doing as they are told.
There are several countries that insist this is the only way to govern. I pray this will not happen here, but I listened to Kamala Harris and she has plans for us if she should be victorious.
God forbid.
Laura Stilson
Lewiston
Obama’s economic boom
A recent letter to the editor touted President Donald Trump’s economic accomplishments, stating that the stock market was at 16,000 when Trump took office, and it was 25,000 now. A simple Google search revealed that the Dow was just under 20,000 (not 16,000) when President Barack Obama left office in 2017. The Dow was under 8,000 when Obama took office, and rose to almost 20,000 during his terms.
The best that can be said about Trump’s economic policy is that he didn’t screw up what was started by his predecessor.
Pete Ruppel
Clarkston
Less football
Another economic impact study props up the University of Idaho’s athletic programs. This one was deemed “preliminary” and presented to show how UI and the community of Moscow benefit from Vandal athletics, and that therefore they are essential to the university and community.
Tuition revenue is key for UI and ... a 2017 student survey showed that 20 percent of students said they would not attend UI without intercollegiate athletics. The implied conclusion is that enrollment would be down by 20 percent if there were no athletics. What would the survey results be if cost details were provided, including the amount of subsidy required from the student tuition funds?
What would the survey say if students were asked about a choice between athletics or greater emphasis and funding for academics and student services?
One of the most courageous things I’ve seen a college president do is discontinue a football program. In 2009, Western Washington University President Bruce Shepard announced the end of football due to the need to stabilize an athletic department budget operating at a deficit. The results were savings from eliminating a costly program and a greater focus on academics. Imagine that, a focus on academics.
UI needs a sustainable number of students paying tuition each year. Is it possible that a greater emphasis on academics and less on football would help the university right-size, attract more students and begin to stabilize the unsustainable financial situation?
I am a sports fan, but more so of higher education.
Carl Root
Troy
Thanks, Dale and Pete
Thank you, sports journalist Dale Grummert and photographer Pete Caster for the entertaining and inspirational story highlighting the charter members of the Lewis-Clark Neptunes in the Aug. 23 paper.
We have always admired the wit and wisdom Grummert displays in his many sports articles for the Lewiston Tribune. He really captured the essence of the members’ personalities — their drive, spirits and the coaches’ commitment to excellence. We are grateful there are people like these members who still give of their time to share their love of swimming with children and adults.
Swimming is a lifelong sport, providing physical fitness, a sense of accomplishment and personal satisfaction. We are so lucky to have a beautiful aquatic center in our valley.
We hope there are many future Neptunes swimming toward their personal best.
Tom and Tana Truscott
Clarkston
Project went smoothly
During the bridge resurfacing project over Southway Bridge, which I travel several times a day, I witnessed the entire project from beginning to end.
It obviously was a very well thought out, planned, set up and executed project involving many various entities. Engineers, county officials, the paving company, construction workers, equipment operators, truck drivers, barricade company, flaggers and probably a lot more behind the scenes were involved.
Removing the old asphalt was particularly difficult with jack hammers and track hoes scraping away.
The concrete was inspected, two layers of asphalt plus a liner in between was applied. All the while, traffic was allowed to cross rather smoothly.
The flaggers did an amazing job keeping everyone moving every long hot day.
Jerel Allen’s antics on the concrete walkway above the river kept everyone entertained. The other three or four flaggers who were down in a lower area standing on hot asphalt also need to be given credit for very long hot days spent doing an excellent job that changed several times during the project.
The final activity was the road striping that just finished the project in amazing fashion.
Nice work, all of you. This should be good to go for many years to come. Well done.
Dan Caldwell
Lewiston