Off course
Look where we are headed.
China is teaching their young children quantum physics and calculus while we are teaching our kids gender pronouns and how to twerk by a drag queen.
Keep in mind German mothers taught their boys to be tough and self-sufficient while French mothers taught their boys to be sensitive, kind and loving. Germany defeated France in a just few days in 1940.
It appears we never learn from history and liberals are always trying to erase history or alter the outcomes.
And now Democrats say they must keep former President Donald Trump nonelectable to save America. But in reality they are trying to save their party.
Times were good under Trump and now things have gone south.
They know if Trump wins reelection, he will reverse all the harm the Biden administration has done. And people will realize what a difference there is between a businessman leading the country and a 48-year politician who has accomplished nothing in that period except give the eulogy to his longtime friend, Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard and Sen. Robert Byrd.
At this period in time, Blacks and Hispanics have already seen the difference and polling shows their support for the Republican Party has grown considerably. This is what petrifies and scares the living hell out of Democrats in Washington, D.C. They have seen the polls.
Five investigations and hearings, 41 heavily armed FBI agents raiding Trump’s home and a stolen election have nothing to do with saving America. Remember money and power.
John Webb
Reubens
Congratulations, Danny
Danny Radakovich, congratulations on your upcoming retirement (Letters, Aug. 18).
Gas prices are just a drop in the bucket compared to what the JoeBama regime has dumped on this country in the last 18 months. It will take decades for the people of this country to recover.
If anyone knows about “smoke and mirrors,” it is you, Danny Boy. You are certainly a professional at it with your background.
With gas prices going down, you should be able to go to Washington, D.C., as I hear the Brandon Biden administration is looking for door greeters. ... If you get to meet your commander in chief, you will be able to really impress him. He thinks Hunter is the smartest man he knows, and he will think you are a genius.
All of us deplorables know you aren’t that smart. Nobody would vote for a socialist, communist sympathizer and murderer.
The Biden administration ought to be real proud of the 13 servicemen killed in the Afghanistan pullout, the 53 illegal aliens who died in the trailer and the 100,000 who have died from fentanyl drugs coming across our borders. ...
I do have one request. You can introduce legislation to have all Democrats put on a list to take an illegal alien in to house, feed, educate and pay their medical bills because we deplorables are tired of paying for the jackass Democrats’ screw-ups. Oh, one more thing Danny Boy: I hope you have a miserable retirement as you deserve it.
Tom Cummings
Orofino