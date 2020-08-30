Damage control
Nathan Alford, your article on Friday was strictly damage control riddled with excuses for printing Wednesday’s political cartoon. Who cares the artist was a somewhat “local talent”?
Yeah, it’s great you covered the story of Josh Rigney with such compassion. What have you done to support the police lately? The Rigney shooting was April of 2019.
I want a daily report of shootings by the police in this country.
I want it listed just like the coronavirus statistics every day. I want to know if any race is shot more than any other race by percentage. If you say that is profiling, then stop talking by race statistics in the virus reports.
If someone is shot by the police, he is presumed innocent. By implication the police are guilty.
The police have to prove there was no option short of a shooting. The first day of a shooting is filled with public outrage. A couple days later, more details of the shooting emerge. Even if the report creates questions regarding a possible justified shooting, the rage train has already left the station.
Get all the information before you print an article. Don’t come along later with “oh by the way” information. The information is available. It’s amazing what is available on the internet. If you are unsure of validity, then at least print the content as an “unconfirmed.”
There’s enough anger in this country right now.
Any cop shooting of a nonwhite person now would be career suicide.
Kate Vines
Clarkston
Obey the cops
In regard to the Walmart parking lot incident: Anybody, whether they be Black, green, white, brown, purple, chartreuse, male, female, transvestite or whatever, just do what the cop tells you to do, guilty or not guilty.
Why is that so hard to understand?
People can do this. I’ve seen them do it.
Officers are only trying to decipher what has happened, whether it be a traffic violation, domestic situation or a call about something going on in a parking lot. Don’t resist. Don’t fight. Don’t run. Don’t argue, even if you have done nothing wrong. If you attempt to fight a cop or reach for anything when told not to, you might get a .40 caliber hollow point in your ear hole and you will probably take the room temperature challenge shortly after.
This destruction, mayhem, killing, looting, burning and violence, all in the name of protesting police brutality, is all a ruse and is way beyond being an anti-cop movement. It is now anarchy bordering on Marxism. Black Lives Matter and antifa are still actively destroying large downtown areas of large Democrat-run cities and their politicians are saying, “Nothing to see here folks, just move on.”
Many citizens even deny this is happening because left wing cable news is not showing these scenes to their viewers as they control the narrative of what you see and to a certain extent how you feel, and more importantly how you vote.
John Webb
Reubens
Look around
Look around you people. See what is happening to us. Earth, the ocean, the fish?
We only know 10 percent of what is in the ocean?
We are going to Mars. Odds of success are 100 percent. Let’s hope, we are right.
Humans will always look to the stars in wonder.
Also masks: Do you want to go to level 1, 2, 3 or 4? No.
Hope is not a cure to this virus? Let’s hope?
God bless.
Gordy Roeder
Lewiston
Life in a city
What an emotionally murky mess when you delve into the Twitter feeds and live reports of people whose lives are being painfully interrupted by whatever left or right that’s caught their edge.
I lived in Portland and Seattle for many years, and worked in many other cities that I love very much. A couple of years ago, I gave up my last place in Portland and decided I was done with city life because I didn’t know what to do to feel OK with the condition of “the modern city” — such as riding my bike from Washington Park to Mount Tabor most every day through sprawling homeless camps while enjoying complaining about above average food and drink.
And it wasn’t the economic disparity that was the worst. The problems of modernity are a problem of denial of the spirit that unites us — as if souls could be slowly washed blank of the gift of life, making them ripe for ideologies that offer compensatory action.
Such lack of purpose is followed by a lack of meaningful action to address what causes the cities themselves to experience a desperate disconnect.
Feelings are very powerful when experienced en masse, whether it’s a Pentecostal revival, a stadium rock concert, a Donald Trump rally or a funeral.
Now, imagine the core of modern cities emanating despair every day for years on end. So you see, we have ourselves a situation.
Christopher Rousseau
Clarkston
Broadcast the Mariners
Being a Mariners fan is difficult enough, but here in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley it’s doubly difficult.
Unless you want to pay for the television feed, your only option is local radio. KRLC no longer carries the Mariners, and KMAX (out of Pullman) drops their transmission power right at 8 p.m., around the fourth inning of any usual game. This is just an example of what a radio wasteland exists in the valley.
Can’t we get some decent radio programming in this valley? Surely, not everyone wants to listen to right-wing propaganda, classic rock or what passes for modern country? It’s not a wonder if radio sales are down around here.
John Murray
Clarkston
Bradbury’s judgment
Recently, former 2nd District Court Judge and now Lewiston City Councilor John Bradbury wished for masks to be mandated and averred that there was corruption and questionable aspects in the city government.
He must have received some new glasses, for when he sat as judge in my unconstitutional trial in 2008, he could not see the corruption and crimes committed by the state that transpired right before his eyes. In fact, he was made aware of the subornation of perjury committed by Kirk MacGregor at the start of the trial, in a letter from my attorneys.
Of course, this trial was thrown out and MacGregor was publicly reprimanded by the Idaho State Bar.
You can read this reprimand at isb.Idaho.gov/bar-counsel/public-discipline. This was printed in the Bar’s September 2019 issue of The Advocate. MacGregor still railroads Idaho County citizens today, which says volumes about the corrupt state of the alleged justice system in this state.
The systemic racism in this country is joined by corruption and dysfunction in all our institutions. Some like it that way, but a change is coming. God is not happy, for what you do to the oppressed and wrongly accused, you do to Him.
I agree about the masks, but anything Bradbury has to say must be viewed through the prism of understanding that he only sees what he wants to see. Judgment is not his strong suit, but perhaps he is improving. We can only pray this is so.
Mark Henry Lankford
Orofino
Trump’s a role model
So, a mother of a middle schooler related that her son had taken a prescription drug without a prescription, and for a purpose the drug was not intended. She also said she was having problems with her son bullying others at school.
In one incident, he mocked a disabled student by acting out the same tics the disabled student exhibited. In many other incidents, he lied and refused to take responsibility for his actions.
Even when he got in trouble with the principal, he continued to lie.
Finally, when she met with school personnel, she discovered that he treated female students with disrespect, telling friends he liked to grab their private parts as a joke.
What do you think should happen to this student?
The answer is absolutely nothing because he is merely mirroring the behavior of the president of the United States.
But, there is hope. The average citizen’s answer to this state of affairs is to vote for someone else come November. Get out and exercise your rights like an adult.
Julie Kane
Lapwai
Job well done
When I first heard that our interstate bridge between Clarkston and Bryden Canyon Road would be repaired and resurfaced this July and August, I was apprehensive and thought that traffic between Clarkston and Lewiston would be a mess for the entire summer.
Now that it is finished, I think the Poe Construction Co. should be congratulated not only for its fine resurfacing job, but for the organization and management of the complex traffic situation, which for those of us who use the bridge frequently went very smoothly and caused minimum delays.
Carl Koenen
Clarkston
Vote for change
Thank you to those who requested a copy of the proposal that was made available in my last letter to the editor. Your interest in the future of Asotin County is appreciated, but we need to do even more.
This proposal has the potential to generate millions of dollars to eliminate county-wide deficits and fund new projects. We could even have a discussion about a new high school and so many other county-wide issues. We are in a period of time where many choices and decisions seem to be beyond our control. If decisions can be made that are cost-effective and produce a long-term revenue stream, we need to have those conversations. We can no longer ignore and complain about the lack of funds. If that’s all we do, nothing will improve.
We need to be receptive, creative and aggressive in solving our county’s problems. For more than eight years, we have accepted excuses and poor judgment in the county’s decision-making processes.
We can no longer ignore the lack of vision and long-term planning that has taken place for so long.
The “Deer Heights” proposal is an example of forward thinking and should be one of many concepts that must be considered. It’s not going to be easy for us to head in a new direction — the status quo is no longer acceptable — we must come together to make it happen.
The candidate who will accomplish this is Mike Henze.
Email jackworle1@gmail.com for additional information.
Jack Worle
Clarkston