Slap in the face
Regarding the political cartoon titled “What It Feels Like” by Mike Luckovich of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution: We are deeply concerned with the decision to share a cartoon that clearly contributes to the division taking place in our country.
Law enforcement everywhere have spent more than two decades evolving active-shooter training to protect everyone, in large part due to the public’s demand for an effective response.
This cartoon suggests otherwise and unfairly characterizes police in an active-shooter situation.
We get it — it’s a cartoon. Political cartoonists take shots at many things. But we feel it’s a slap in the face to victims and officers who respond to and teach their schools and communities how to be safe in active-shooter events.
There’s no room for separation of skin color in an active-shooter situation. It’s absurd to portray that as how first responders train.
It doesn’t matter this cartoon comes from the perspective of someone on the East Coast. What matters is the perception of your readers and if they consider you an unbiased media source that helps to inform, not assist the push of biased division in this great country.
On behalf of the 2,300 members of the Idaho Fraternal Order of Police, we respectfully request better decision-making of content that goes in each edition.
We hope your goal is unbiased journalism, your staff recognizes the exaggerations this type of propaganda portrays and see there’s no place for it in Idaho where the vast majority of Idahoans support their local law enforcement.
Bryan Lovell
President, Idaho FOP
Blackfoot
Disappointed in cartoon
On behalf of the Lewis-Clark Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 10, we wish to express our appreciation to the citizens we serve. We are sincerely touched by the overwhelming support this community gives us on a daily basis.
People have gone out of their way to express their support and appreciation for the service of the Lewiston Police Department — whether it is thanking an officer on his lunch break or stopping by while an officer is re-fueling a patrol vehicle. These interactions affirm the positive relationship we share with all of you.
We are disappointed in the editorial cartoon printed by the Lewiston Tribune on Wednesday.
We know this community stands united with our officers and this cartoon does not represent your feelings toward us. We have seen our community stay above the divisive national media and rally behind us. We will continue to stand with you to prevent our city and neighborhoods from becoming fractured like so many in our country.
We are proud to serve you. We look forward to our continued partnership and community development. Together we will foster a model community which continues to rise above the division.
Mike Shore;
Lodge president
Lewiston
Promote the positive
... I couldn’t contain my frustration with the editorial cartoon your paper shared, which compared hiding from an active shooter to how people supposedly feel when cops come around.
Law enforcement officers locally and nationwide deal with so much more than your small-minded paper could ever begin to comprehend. They deal with domestic violence, horrific accidents, child abuse, robberies and so much more. They deal with all of this while remaining professionals. They deal with all of this to protect innocent people. ...
To post pictures such as you did does nothing but widen the gap between law enforcement officers and people who blindly believe the rhetoric being pushed on them by the media. ...
The only people who need to fear what is going to happen to them if they encounter an officer are those who refuse to show any respect, refuse to listen to simple commands and try and harm the officer. ...
Maybe you should consider instead highlighting the good cops do.
The cop who stopped and helped change a tire on a stranded woman’s vehicle, ... who gave his lunch to some kids who were hungry, ... who filled up a stranger’s gas tank to make sure he’d get home safely, ... who gave all of his cash to the single mother struggling to get what she needed. ...
Please consider the influence you have on people. Please consider trying to make this crazy world a better place, not a worse one.
A proud cop’s wife.
Heather Gilbertson
Princeton