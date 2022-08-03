Stolen election
“We stand at an apex in human history. Are we handing too much power to technology — and those that program it?”
That is the question the political thriller “(S)election Code” dives into.
Do the American people determine their leaders or do the ballot counters? What about the people who code voting machines? Are our current leaders being elected or selected?
Lara Logan, a well-known investigative journalist with 35 years of experience, produced the documentary, examining these questions. Logan’s film transcends political party affiliation and goes to the heart of a critical matter: Can America survive if machines are stealing our votes?
The documentary follows Mesa County (Colo.) Clerk Tina Peters, who made a back-up of her county’s Dominion Voting System server, “only to stumble across evidence of manipulation in a recent city council election ... and also in the 2020 general election.” Her discovery “ignites a chain reaction upending her life — and the world.”
Logan questions Peters on why she chose to speak out publicly, noting how much easier her life would have been had she remained silent.
The documentary “(S)election Code” promises to be compelling and to “unveil evidence of machines stealing votes.” It will be live streaming free of charge on Aug. 20-21 on the website FrankSpeech.com and a trailer of the film can be viewed on various sites, including at selectioncode.com.
Was 2020 stolen? It’s deeper than that.
Ronda Granlund
Clarkston
Lewiston’s Disneyland
So now Lewiston officials think it would be a good idea to add $95 million to a “Community Park” surrounding the $77.5 million Lewiston High School.
As expected (but vehemently denied at the time) when the LHS project first surfaced, sports fields will be included. The Lewiston Tribune did a nice article detailing various expenditures for the various aspects of the new “park.”
Question: Why not just throw in a $50 million jungle Gym just for the heck of it? Or a $100 million parking garage? It is, after all, only tax money. Given enough magical thinking and misdirection, the taxpayers can ultimately be suckered into paying for almost any kind of nonsense.
Lewiston apparently has officials who believe this is Seattle, Los Angeles or Portland, not a rural northern Idaho community with a limited and barely growing tax base.
Apparently these same officials can’t think of, or don’t remember, that there are literally hundreds of public works projects that need to be completed in the city and county before the taxpayers are expected to fund a local Disneyland.
Many of these are in very unsexy locations such as underground.
Officials who believe it is their job to find new, sexy projects to spend tax money on should just be fired for that reason alone.
Mr. Mayor? Your citizens would appreciate hearing your opinion on this, and see less flash and more practicality in the city’s public works. A 50-year plan? Sure. Meanwhile, fix the century-old underground infrastructure downtown.
Rick Rogers
Clarkston
Just kidding
I would like to congratulate our local Army Corps of Engineers for the wonderful job they are doing maintaining the “Welcome to Clarkston” park across from Taco Time and Arby’s.
(Sarcasm intended.)
Need I say more?
Donald Vail
Clarkston