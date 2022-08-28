Opinion, not news
Your Aug. 21 front-page story (“ For Republican governors, all economic success is local”) is yet another example of how politically biased and factually incomplete your reporting usually is.
In an attempt to diminish the Texas governor’s claims about his state’s economic health, you cite higher-than-national average inflation rates in Houston and Dallas, but fail to mention both cities have Democratic mayors.
Only toward the article’s end does one read what should have been the lead paragraph: GOP states (Texas, Arizona and Florida) “have fully recovered and exceeded their pandemic job totals, while the recovery has been slower in Democratic states.”
Given how many truly important national and global issues need to be reported and analyzed, I don’t know why you chose to put an article criticizing the governor of a distant state on the front page. Given how factually unbalanced and incomplete the article was, it should have been in the opinion section, not masquerading as hard news on the front page.
I long for a local newspaper that views with healthy skepticism and fair analysis what any political party claims.
I long for a local newspaper that reports the truth, no matter which political party it may benefit or harm.
Unfortunately, in every issue you publish, in ways big and overt as well as small and subtle, you promote or protect Democrats and their causes and criticize and often misrepresent Republicans and their policies. Until you change this practice, please stop calling yourself “the region’s independent news source.”
Mark Haynal
Lewiston
Working against America
The Epoch Times is a dangerous newspaper that appears to be owned by the Falung Gong religion. Although the Falung Gong and the Chinese Communist Party hate each other, they seem to be united in their desire to see China emerge as the dominant world power. ...
They both are working to weaken America.
The Epoch Times is working to make conversations of civil war and secession normal, and encourage American self-destruction. ...
It tells us to anticipate war within the military, wars among the police, and high casualties. ...
Here are examples:
l “Pondering this while driving across middle Tennessee the other day to visit a friend who lives in a rural area, gazing out at the endless farms with the strong men and women working the land — we can call them unabashedly the patriots — I knew that they would win in the end, bitter as it would be. They’re godly, they’re brave, they would persevere, and they’re armed and know well how to use those weapons.” — “Would the Indictment of Donald Trump Lead to Civil War?” by Roger L. Simon. ...
l “The second U.S. civil war may already have begun with the arrests of Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon because of their refusal to speak with the (Jan. 6) committee.”
Are we going to allow foreign organs of influence like The Epoch Times to lead us into shooting ourselves off the list of major powers, or are we going to come together and repair what’s broken? ...
Wiley Hollingsworth
Pullman
Police state tactics
The Democratic Party believes in the Chinese Communist Party method of criminalizing people who disagree with them.
On Jan. 27, 2021, Douglass Mackey was put in jail by the Justice Department because he made fun of Hillary Clinton.
One week later, the FBI raided the homes of Russell Taylor and Alan Hostetter because they organized a lawfully permitted political rally.
On April 28, 2021, the FBI seized the cellphones and computers (privileged attorney-client communications) from Rudy Giuliani and he is now the target of a criminal investigation.
On June 24, 2021, a federal agency raided the home of George Dixon who was working on a documentary about Joe and Hunter Biden and their dealings in Ukraine.
On Nov. 6, 2021, the FBI raided the homes of several more journalists who work for Project Veritas. They reported on a diary written by President Joe Biden’s daughter.
On Nov. 16, 2021, the FBI busted open Sherrona Bishop’s front door with a battering ram and put her in handcuffs. She had been the chief of staff of a Republican member of Congress.
On June 9, the FBI arrested a Republican candidate for governor of Michigan.
On Aug. 8, 30 FBI agents pulled a nakedly partisan raid of former President Donald Trump’s home in Florida. Never before in the history of America has the FBI raided a former president’s home.
Government like this only happens in banana-belt republics.
Woke Democrats are detaining, arresting and jailing Americans with pages right out of a police state playbook.
Jim Emmert
Kamiah