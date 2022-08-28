Join us
With great interest, I read the Aug. 21 letter Emmett Kinnison of Missoula, who decried the fact that Lewiston appears to him to no longer be the conservative, idyllic community it was in the years 1981-84 when he lived here. ...
With great interest, I read the Aug. 21 letter Emmett Kinnison of Missoula, who decried the fact that Lewiston appears to him to no longer be the conservative, idyllic community it was in the years 1981-84 when he lived here. ...
To Kinnison, I wish to say the following: You currently are judging Lewiston by what you see in this newspaper. That is a very poor standard of measurement. The Lewiston Tribune, though locally owned by a nice family, is all caught up in the national liberal news media movement. In their minds, I don’t think they think they have a choice. You will notice that nearly all articles of national interest come from the liberal Associated Press.
Another factor that you need to take into consideration is that a higher percentage of liberals are motivated to expound on their beliefs regarding social issues. That is their religion. Because the liberals are strong noise makers, the more conservative element (except for a few) does not speak up. They quietly go on about living their conservative lifestyle. A strong component of the liberal viewpoint that gets expressed in this paper comes from the majority of faculty and students at Washington State University and University of Idaho, some 30 miles north.
You have received a distorted picture of our great community because of your methodology. Please move back to Lewiston and help it maintain the kind of lifestyle you wish it to have.
Bruce Barnett
Lewiston
