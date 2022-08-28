No longer safe and free
Once upon a time we lived in a country that was safe and free from fear.
It was safe to go to school, church, work, movie theaters and concerts.
We fought wars to keep us free and safe, and our politicians passed laws that improved our lives.
Today many of our politicians have sold our freedom and safety to the gun industry. They did so for monetary donations that would help to keep them in power. In return, these politicians support the gun industry.
The result is that we are no longer safe and free.
If you want your freedom back, use your only weapon — the right to vote. Vote for freedom. Vote for politicians who are not beholden to the gun industry.
Carol J. Schmidt
Lewiston
Lock him up
It seems Republicans will stop at nothing and have no shame when it comes to sowing seeds of hate and stirring up anger. What began as a lawfully approved and legally justified search at a former president’s home for missing classified documents was soon being characterized by many Republicans as a “raid” and a “break in.”
Then I heard on Fox News that the FBI had “ransacked” the former president’s home.
Give me a break.
Talk about spreading lies to your gullible and apparently not very intelligent followers. Donald Trump broke the law and was caught red-handed.
If little Donnie does have surveillance video of the search, as he claims he does, he should release it. Let us see for ourselves if that search of his father’s home constitutes a break in or ransacking as they claim. Don’t just say it is so, without evidence to back it up, and expect us to believe you. You’re just lying and creating another rabbit hole that you hope people will go down.
I remember six years ago when Donald Trump accused someone of not taking appropriate precautions to protect national security information. It turned out his accusations were unfounded (meaning he lied to us) as later investigations largely exonerated that person of any wrongdoing. But Trump being Trump, he was quick to distort the truth, fan the flames and was leading chants of “lock her up.”
Talk about a hypocrite. He’s the one who should be locked up.
David Abbott
Clarkston
Set up to fail
A statewide and nationwide shortage of teachers and funds should cause those who have long wanted to get rid of public schools to smile because we are almost there.
A perfect storm of politics, penny-pinching, poor test scores, pandemics and religion has just about completed the task of destroying what was once considered essential to democracy.
But most of all, it’s been money. Too many who can afford private schools, who homeschool or send their kids to church schools see no need to fund schools their kids do not attend, pay the required taxes begrudgingly and elect officials who keep public school funding far below what’s needed. Schools are turned into places that provide meals, child care and social services while struggling to meet educational standards that grow harder to reach with each passing year. And this failure is, by design, a product of class warfare.
When public schools fail, it becomes a great argument for private schools. Of course, it also becomes a great argument for fixing them, but that is the losing side when we have legislators in this surplus-rich state who actually send back federal funding while posturing for votes.
These are people who claim to revere the Constitution but ignore the very first section of Article IX of the Idaho Constitution, which states: “... it shall be the duty of the Legislature of Idaho to establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.”
Duty? Not on their dime.
Mike Ruskovich
Grangeville