Freedom’s price
Freedom is not free. That has been said in support of our troops for decades. ...
Yesterday I attended church online with others who are becoming free of the systemic white racism/nationalism in our churches. We take communion together. ...
The question was asked, “What does communion mean to you? ...”
Later it hit me — freedom isn’t free. That is what communion means to me.
To most evangelical Christians and many other Christians who subscribe to prosperity and healing doctrines, the reason Jesus suffered and died was so we don’t have to.
They say Jesus paid the penalty for the world’s sin condition.
If you believe, then your sin is paid for and you do not have to suffer in this world. All you have to do is pray and believe.
Freedom isn’t free — it had to be paid for and Jesus did that so we would not have to suffer.
Communion is all about getting something more from God. ...
It is about God blessing us.
Yesterday it hit me just how unGodly that system of beliefs is. I realized that communion is about the fact that freedom is not free. There is a cost to living as a free person. Being free can get a person killed — like Jesus. ...
God will give us the guidance of the Holy Spirit to help us to be free to love even our enemies if we choose to live free to love even our enemies. ...
Hanni Hallen
Lewiston
Risch deceives
On Aug. 19, U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, posted on a social media Twitter account some shockingly deceptive misinformation. He linked the evil Islamic State terrorist El Shafee Elsheikh to Assad’s Syria, misleading Idahoans to also conflate ISIS with the Syrian government.
In the real world, the exact opposite is true: ISIS is trying to overthrow Assad and the Syrian government.
If President Joe Biden made such a gaff, Republicans would use it as further evidence of Biden’s mental incompetence brought on by extreme old age. Granted, Risch is only six months younger than Biden. But I would still disagree.
This was an intentional obfuscation meant to further a dangerous neoconservative pro-war agenda. This is an outrage, because Idahoans deserve the truth from our government — particularly in matters of war.
Bjorn Handeen
Coeur d’Alene
Backs Gilbert
It is no secret that public education is under attack. For years, certain lawmakers have worked to divert public school money to private schools.
More recently, legislators micro-manage education, exercising their biases by controlling discussions in the classroom. Books are censored and removed from library shelves. Teachers are left unsure of what material may be covered and the consequences of doing so. This will severely, unacceptably limit and narrow children’s education. We stand to lose quality teachers in groves with grim prospects of attracting replacements.
The importance of the upcoming election looms large in terms of electing people who understand their proper roles in support of public education. In particular, I address the Idaho state superintendent of public instruction.
Terry Gilbert is clearly the best choice.
Gilbert has significant experience as a classroom teacher, which gives him important insight into the education process.
In addition, he is uniquely qualified as a teacher advocate because of his capacity as president and later region director of the Idaho Education Association. He understands the challenges classroom teachers face and is motivated to give them the support they need to achieve success.
Republicans’ education plank in their political platform was penned by an ego-driven individual whose goal is to inflict his religious views on all of us. Given that Republicans expect their candidates to embrace their platforms, we must not embrace those candidates.
Terry Gilbert is the superior choice for state superintendent of public instruction. Please give him your vote.
Shirley Ringo
Moscow