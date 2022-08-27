If I was a fiction writer, I would create a story about the KGB as a clever group that was always looking for ways to manipulate its enemies. These agents would be astute and well-trained — professionals. Their computer skills would give them the abilities to, let’s say, order a raid by the FBI to Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump’s residence, to get old White House records from his safe. They would be classified documents, although somewhat trivial as far as classified docs go.
Knowing how emotional and open to conspiratorial stories Trump’s base is, this base of supporters would get all riled up and ready for action, even though they didn’t know the whole and real story. The victim would get the benefit of the doubt, and much sympathy.
A war would be started to take America back (to 1776, I guess). Trump would become king and Carl Rove would be in the back, running things.
I think the story is good enough for TV.
What a gift this raid is for Trump.
Gordon Hoffman
Lewiston
Plan to return
On July 22, we docked in Clarkston at the end of our cruise up the Columbia and Snake rivers. We immediately embarked on a very enjoyable day-long jet boat trip up Hells Canyon. On July 23, we were scheduled to fly out of Lewiston on an early afternoon flight to Denver, which was first delayed and eventually canceled.
We were told by the United ground crew it would be at least several days before we could get a flight out of Lewiston.
The ground crew was of as much help as they could be, explaining options and making suggestions. We were very appreciative of their courtesy and assistance. We were able to contact a United agent on our phone and book a flight out of Spokane for July 24 at 4:45 a.m.
Many people were scrambling to rent a car to get to Spokane. One agency at the airport reported they had cars, but they were all reserved. Another agency in town was closed. The agent at Hertz ... , initially said she didn’t have any cars but ... rather quickly managed to round up some vehicles. ...
Our thanks to the folks at the Lewiston airport who helped make a frustrating day better than it could have been. We got home only 16 hours late (and about $800 poorer due to rentals, motel and meals).
Hopefully we will be able to return to your beautiful and friendly area in the future. We have wonderful memories. ...
Paul and Jane Hicks
Omaha, Neb.
No heart
The conditions of underpaid overpriced living without maternity leave or health care that cause single women to take public transportation between part-time minimum-wage jobs are such that if they have a child, it would be in a state-run facility within two weeks from birth for 18 hours a day.
These conditions have been codified by the market greed practices of the American right, which is “pro-life,” has plenty of money for war yet no heart for living Americans in need. It’s a tough sell when you dictate to these women that the life in them is sacred when little else about their life is.
Historically, the judgment of polite society would have their daughters sent away as cover for unexpected pregnancies. If those isolated daughters were less steely, they’d be drugged, shocked and eventually lobotomized. These elites quietly welcomed abortion as an escape from the social constraints they upheld.
As the ruling class has trended left, abortion has publicly become a rights issue. While few improvements have been made to the conditions of the workers, and permissiveness has been offered in place of true freedom, partial-birth abortion became an acceptable form of birth control.
We’re all wrestling with the dystopia of our willful blindness, using strengths we receive from differing values. Those values are made into oppositions through the context of political polarization. Yet through all of this institutionalized dross with the expectation of submissive mechanized behavior, there is through the love, conception and birth the miracle of life.