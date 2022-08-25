The day after the Lewiston Tribune article revealed Lewiston had the lowest gas prices in the state of Idaho, I passed by six gas stations, which had been selling regular for $4.09 or lower the day before, that had raised their prices overnight to $4.19.
I don’t believe in coincidences.
Richard Kremer
Lewiston
Make e-edition handier
A handy improvement to the Lewiston Tribune’s e-edition would be a sort of step link at the end of the first part of an article referring you to the page where the article continues.
You could just click on the link and immediately be zipped to the rest of the article rather than having to scroll down to find it.
Of course, if you really wanted to get efficient, there would be another step link back to the first page.
Mike Warnock
Clarkston
Not happy with Biden
I think we all know that 80 million people didn’t really vote for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. But not all those votes were fake.
Some people really did vote for him. Are they getting what they wanted?
Do they like double digit inflation? Men in women’s sports?
Do they like our dependence on foreign oil?
Do they really approve of the thousands of unchecked illegals pouring over the southern border every day? Are they proud when they hear the sad old codger stumbling through a speech?
How can anyone support this administration and still call himself an American?
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
Trolling constituents
What is happening with elected officials?
I don’t know if anyone else has seen the abhorrent behavior taking place in our county by Commissioner Doug Havens. This man has posted DUI records of a citizen (myself) on a public forum in an attempt to take the heat off him and his scrupulous ways. He has repeatedly taken to social media to fight with and name-call the constituents who he is supposed to be serving. This man is not doing a thing for Nez Perce County.
He seems to spend most of his time as commissioner trolling Facebook.
I personally have filed several complaints against him with the attorney general.
Why am I the only citizen speaking of this?
On July 30, we had Lewiston City Council President Hannah Liedkie making public social media posts about a citizen who simply does not like her. The last time I looked, it’s not a qualification of citizenship that you must like all city leaders or be blasted on social media. Not only did the council president engage in this disgusting behavior but also Planning and Zoning Commissioners Gabe Iacobani and Cindy Ball as well as Havens.
Is this what we’ve come to in Lewiston? Only those who publicly proclaim love for these people will be represented by our leaders?
How can citizens expect fair and unbiased decisions to be made by these people when they openly proclaim their disdain for any who openly dislikes them?