Trump looks smart
I’d like to thank Joan Vanhorn for letting all of us know how dumb Donald Trump is in her Aug. 18 letter.
Joan, I’m sure you have all of Trump’s school transcripts, report cards and disciplinary records from kindergarten through college so I won’t ask you to produce them.
Joan, I’d also like to thank you for letting Trump live rent free in your head for such a long time. You just can’t get him out of there, can you?
Meanwhile, we have China, Russia and Iran flexing their muscles, soaring inflation, soaring gas prices, thousands of COVID-19-positive illegals coming over the southern border, the Afghanistan debacle, people being paid to stay home and not work, trillions of dollars of so-called infrastructure spending, which mostly goes to needless social programs, all coming since Joe Biden (you voted for) got the keys to the White House.
Biden is making Trump look like the smartest man in history.
Joe’s obsession with undoing anything Trump did no matter the consequences is crippling America.
I guess my question is: Joan, how dumb are you for voting for this?
Chad Kauffman
Clarkston
Changed clinics
I wish to say goodbye to my doctor and my daughter’s doctor. We really liked you. It isn’t personal; it’s the values of the clinic. We are vaccinated and believe the key to ending the pandemic is through vaccinations.
We will miss you but not the others at the clinic who don’t believe in science. Two of my children had the chicken pox, and two will never have chicken pox because of a vaccine. This is science.
On July 26, the American Medical Association, along with many other organizations, recommended the vaccine for all health care workers, with some exceptions, of course. I agree.
So now I must walk my talk. I cannot support any health care clinic that tolerates and /or promotes such deadly misinformation.
Terri Sterling
Culdesac
Biden’s honeymoon ends
As the honeymoon ends, the mainstream media groom finally lifts the veil to find he has been hoodwinked.
The Bide (the R rightfully removed) is not the pure, stainless partner that he and the media family were sold on. There is no dowry, there are no skills and there is no hope for offspring. ...
The Bide’s past relationships are: the Taliban (we just gave them billions in military equipment), Russia (a sweet oil deal), China (what haven’t we given them in return for all the death they cause daily), Iran (see the Bide’s brother, Kerry), Ukraine (the Bide’s bastard son emerged from this relationship) and all the Euro cousins with their hands out. ...
Before the groom decided to lift the veil, the Bide was already stealing from the groom’s family, robbing some of their jobs and paying others to not work so that they will be beholding.
The Bide tells the groom’s family that she is loving, nurturing and here to protect them while letting the worst of the worst in the back door and giving them all of the groom’s family savings. ...
The groom’s family no longer trusts the groom because of his poor judgment and the protection he has provided for the Bide and family like Aunt Nancy, Godfather Cuomo and Uncle Schifforbrains. ...
Speak up, American family. Convince our once trusted brother — the media — to unmask the Biden administration before we are mercilessly fondled further into his anti-American mess.
Greg Billups
Weippe
Proud of America
The collapse of the government in Afghanistan has led to nearly every news organization on Earth to suggest that somehow the USA has “failed” or “lost the war.” That as an American, I am to cower in shame that Afghanistan is not a democracy made in heaven, ignoring those 20 years of blood, sweat and cash.
I disagree. The USA tried to drag Afghanistan into the 21st century for 20 years, for free. It pumped billions of dollars into the Afghan economy yearly, for free. It carried out policing against a gang of drug traffickers, kidnappers and thugs for free.
I am proud to be an American. I am proud of my country’s efforts to simply do the right thing even though there was no guarantee of universal success. We as a nation should always remind ourselves of our own compassion. When giving becomes hard, when others across the globe are suffering, helping one is more than helping none, no matter how many you could not help.
Twenty years of doing the right thing is not wrong, a failure or a loss because we as a nation decided not to make it 21.
Thomas Sanford
Lapwai
It’s a no-brainer
If you call 911 for help, will you get a vaccinated first responder or an uneducated, unvaccinated responder?
If you are an immunocompromised person, how do you decide to be treated or not?
Not sure you should have uneducated unvaccinated first responders?
Read the data. It’s a no-brainer for people with a brain.
If some people are unable to understand the data, how do you communicate with them?
Jim McIver
Lewiston
Promises more tax relief
Not to downplay property tax relief, but let’s just do some quick math regarding Councilor John Pernsteiner’s motion to discuss $440,000 in property tax relief for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
This would equal about five days of the city’s 108-day reserve. Per our city manager, proper procedure per auditors is 90 days. So ... why settle on this number? ...
For example, why not take 18 days of reserves (still leaving 90) and bump that relief to almost $1.5 million?
If we want to provide meaningful relief, why don’t we? Scattershot approaches are hardly effective historically.
While Pernsteiner’s effort is laudable, it is not nearly enough. We deserve real property tax relief, not a tiny sliver. Did you know the city has millions in American Rescue Plan Act funds sitting in a wish list fund? Even though that money can only be allocated for certain things, those certain things are things the city currently funds with general revenue allocation (through property taxes). Why not use ARPA money for that to supplement meaningful and permanent property tax relief?
I’d also be remiss if I did not note several items in this year’s budget, including the hiring of another city attorney, only make it harder for meaningful property tax relief to be implemented without painful budget cuts. That is not leadership and it shows why a scattershot, one-time, each-time approach to property tax relief is ineffective.
We deserve better than this. I will be better. Elect Gabe Iacoboni to Lewiston’s City Council
Gabriel Iacoboni
Lewiston
Get vaccinated, no excuses
As a U.S. citizen born and raised here, I am appalled by the defiance to get the COVID-19 shots.
There is no excuse except believing the completely false information broadcast by the social media and those believers and spreaders of false information.
My wife and I (we are in the older than 75 group) received the shots in February with zero ill effect — no side effects, period.
There are no excuses, except for some medical conditions, for not getting the shots.
There is especially no religious reasons for not getting the shots. If God did not want these life-saving shots to be available, he would not have allowed the intellect, power and process to develop them.
I suppose that those with religious reasons also do not get flu shots, shots or pills for diabetes, shots or pills for high blood pressure or shots or pills for any other medical condition that keeps you healthy and is lifesaving.
So please, get your act together and get the shots.
Your family and friends (even nonfriends) deserve the safety of knowing that 95 percent or even 100 percent of America is vaccinated. I am hoping that the COVID-19 vaccine for youngsters ages 6 months through 11 years old is in the works and will be ready soon.
David Domolecny
Clarkston
If the pope says it, ...
Pope Francis recently spoke out urging people to come together and get vaccinated. He said it is of utmost importance to receive the vaccine to change the course of the pandemic.
“Thanks to God’s grace and the work of many, we now have vaccines to protect us from COVID-19,” the pontiff said. “They bring us hope to end the pandemic, but only if they are available to all and we collaborate with one another.”
Pope Francis continued: “Getting the vaccines that are authorized by the respective authorities is an act of love. And helping the majority of people to do so is an act of love for oneself, for our families, and love for all peoples.”
Getting vaccinated is a simple yet profound way to care for one another, the pope says, especially the most vulnerable.
“I pray to God that each one of us can make his or her own small gesture of love. No matter how small, love is always grand.”
The pope was vaccinated in March for COVID-19. At the time, he said those choosing to remain unvaccinated are not only gambling with their lives but with the lives of others as well.
Can we get an Amen?
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Rotting in prison
Does anyone else get text messages from the National Republican Senatorial Committee, using former President Donald Trump’s name and seeking monetary support? I’ve answered back a couple of times, saying, “When the Senate Republicans start standing up for those poor patriots who are rotting in prison because they protested a sham election — then I may consider helping you.”
It seems leaders of our government have decided to no longer represent their constituency, but to adopt the identity of the globalist ruling class, which serves the interests of international financiers at the expense of U.S. citizens. As more evidence comes out and the truth is finally told, it’s apparent that, although we have had elections, we’ve not been having free and fair elections.
It’s becoming obvious that many other down-ballot races were also affected by the theft of the 2020 election and probably the last several polling cycles as well. Years ago, even Democrats exposed the potential fraud of election machines and the need for verifiable paper ballots and strict voter ID laws.
It is an obligation of free Americans to protest any deviations from our God-given rights and liberties. As the FBI recently admitted, there was no organized plot to attack anyone on Jan. 6, and the only “insurrectionists” were provocateurs brought in to cause trouble.
I ask Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch (and all the others): Why are so many citizens being treated as political prisoners — in cruel conditions and without protected freedoms — still not even offered bail?
Dennis Fuller
Orofino