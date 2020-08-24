Glady admits error
Several years ago when the Lewiston School Board was seeking a new superintendent, I had a long conversation with a good friend and longtime colleague. He indicated the board’s best choice for a new superintendent was Bob Donaldson who had a proven record with the Lewiston School District.
At that time, I opined that I thought the board should conduct a much broader search for a new superintendent. I believed the board should go outside the area to find that special person to lead the school district, knowing that planning a new high school was in the works.
When Donaldson was chosen to be the new superintendent, it did not take long for me to realize that I had been dead wrong.
Donaldson’s performance these last few years is highlighted by the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new high school and career tech center this past week.
It is a sobering moment when you realize you are wrong, but I was. So at this time I just want to say: Thank you, Bob Donaldson.
Steve Rice
Lewiston
Racism in print
The Lewiston Tribune capitalizes the “b” in Black and the valley racists throw a letter-writing hissy fit.
Tribune letter writers blame Black Lives Matter activists for America’s racial violence and claim BLM activists are terrorists. They conveniently ignore violence perpetrated by white supremacists, Proud Boys, boogaloos and neo-Nazis.
Rick Rogers, a regular Tribune commentator, advises Blacks to “stop blaming old white guys for your own failures and drag your ass out of a tough life.”
Jeff Sayre, another of the Tribune’s racist writing trio, filled his column with unsubstantiated white supremacist dog-whistles, claiming BLM activists were “trained Marxists, communists and anarchists” funded by George Soros.
President Donald Trump’s administration has amplified racism nationwide, but it’s still reprehensible for professional writers to stoop that low. A revision of Rogers’ advice is appropriate: Stop blaming people of color for your own failures and drag your ass out of Trump’s cesspool.
Ask yourself why you object to Black Lives Matter. Do you feel left out? Lost your white privilege? Object to Blacks asserting their right to life?
Black lives is a proper subset of all lives, so “All Lives Matter” is true only if “Black Lives Matter.”
Simply put, you cannot say all lives matter until you include Blacks. Also note that if Black lives don’t matter, then all lives don’t matter.
Objecting to “Black Lives Matter” is pure racism. So get off your white-privilege pedestal and stop blaming others for your own inadequacies.
Paul Oman
Clarkston
Can’t trust the mail
As with all elections, there’s a lot to talk about. And with the one coming up in November, mail-in voting is currently a hot topic.
We now live in Pasco and, unlike Clarkston where we had a dependable postman and mail delivery, in Pasco we don’t. Our mail is delivered anytime between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.
We never know when we pick it up if it’s yesterday’s mail or today’s.
When we see neighbors at the mailboxes, the conversation often starts with: “Whose mail did you get today?”
We’ve met many of our neighbors when we’ve taken them their mail that was delivered into our box or they bring us our mail delivered into their box.
It’s a neighborhood joke and has been since we’ve lived here.
A year ago, we got notice that a package worth several hundred dollars had been delivered to our mailbox. It wasn’t in our box and, to this day, it’s never shown up.
Being in Washington, we have mail-in voting and we’re always happy when our ballots arrive in our mailbox because not everyone’s does.
We always take our filled-out ballots to a voter drop box. Even with the postage prepaid, we’ll never mail in our ballots because our mail service is so undependable and we want to make sure our votes are counted.
I’m just saying because you have dependable mail service does not mean everyone does. Be thankful that you do; I wish we did.
Carla Metcalf
Pasco