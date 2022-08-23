‘Christian Taliban’
Does anyone really believe that the coach who ostentatiously prays at the 50-yard line would have the Supreme Court on his side if he were a Muslim and spread out his prayer rug and bowed to pray?
The Christian right has earned its new title, “the Christian Taliban.”
They only want religious freedom for themselves plus the right to cram their beliefs down the throats of everybody else.
Helen Wootton
Moscow
Don’t give Trump money
Regarding the search of Mar-a-Lago:
The FBI went to Attorney General Merrick Garland, who told them to get a warrant from a judge. ...
The judge was a Donald Trump appointee — not a Democrat or (gasp) a liberal — who agreed there was probable cause.
The head of the FBI, who authorized the action, is a Trump appointee — not a Democrat nor a (gasp, gasp) liberal.
Hillary Clinton was investigated for essentially the same thing, using her private phone for government business. Trump took documents with him from the White House, a no-no. Even if there isn’t anything sensitive on them, they belong to the government and the people. Should sensitive materials or documents linking him to Jan. 6 be found, he will be prosecutable.
The FBI did not “break into” the old liar’s safe. They had a warrant. ...
The FBI could only take what the warrant specified, nothing else. ...
Trump had been asked for the documents, and didn’t comply to the request — perhaps because he had something to hide. Hence, a warrant was issued. ...
No one is above the law — certainly not an ex-president. Richard Nixon set that precedent, although by comparison, Nixon was just a mischievous little kid. ...
Don’t believe 45 has been defiled or his rights have been violated. ...
His protestations are being fronted by him to make money. Don’t give him any.
That the Republican cult insists on defending him is a problem that will be resolved in time, hopefully. ...
Jeff Hagemann
Lewiston
