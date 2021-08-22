Biden takes a break
I understand the president is off for such a well-deserved vacation. Am I being facetious? Yes, I am.
I do wish he would start by going to the Texas border, where he could personally welcome the people who want to start their lives here.
He could welcome each and everyone with a friendly handshake and a kiss on the cheek.
Of course, that will not happen. He will need a script to remember what to say and Nancy Bullosi will not be there to assist him. He is asking others to mask up to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but not looking to restrict the many who are coming here through the border daily and illegally.
I wonder how many people have wondered if they made a mistake when they voted for this professional politician.
Laura Stilson
Lewiston
God does not hate
Chris Norden’s Aug. 8 letter notes suicide and depression rates in the LGBTQ community are “magnitudes higher than their straight counterparts” — a sad truth. Even sadder is the writer’s attempt to place the blame on people of faith.
God does not hate those who deviate from the path he has identified as righteous, but he does provide a clear forecast of the results to be expected, based on the individual’s choices made in life.
Please consider Psalm Chapter 1 — it is only six verses long and remains perfectly true today and for eternity. Three verses for the righteous and another three for those who reject God’s guidance. God hates sin, but loves all sinners enough to sacrifice his own son to pay the penalty for their misdeeds. And he truly loves a repentant heart, welcoming into eternal salvation all who will have him. His ways are better by far.
Bruce Matteson
Lewiston
Grateful
To the family and many friends of the late Larry A. Sonnen: We wish to extend our sincere thanks for your many acts of kindness and support we received. Thank you for your visits, calls, cards, flowers and gifts.
A special thank you to all who traveled to be with us in this time of sorrow.
Thank you, the Rev. Meinrad Schallberger, for leading the Rosary. Thank you, the Rev. Lyle Konen, the Rev. Paul Wander and all those who assisted with the Mass of Christian Burial.
Thank you to St. Elizabeth Guild for the wonderful meal you prepared and thank you to all that brought food.
To Blackmer Funeral Home, we extend to you our heartfelt appreciation for your sympathy kindness, and professionalism during our loss.
Melinda Sonnen
Cottonwood
The virus is the enemy
In Chile, if you want to renew your driver’s license, you have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. If you want to go shopping at a mall or big box store, you have to show proof of your COVID-19 vaccination. And it goes on and on.
If the U.S. government prevented the unvaccinated from — OMG — driving or shopping, that would sure cut into their ranks. Imagine guys and gals faced with no driving and no shopping. They’d shut up, get the jab and be done with posturing.
Rep. Ben Adams, R-Nampa, chimes “heavy-handed government” is the biggest threat to people, not COVID-19.
Now sometimes that’s true. I lived in China during 1988-89 (check out what the government did in June 1989). But if he knew anything outside what he’s lapped up from his compadres and madres, he’d be able to differentiate between heavy-handed government and public health campaigns.
Chileans do. And they know heavy-handed government (U.S.-supported military coup in 1973 that toppled a democratically elected Socialist president).
Adams has no idea.
Diana Armstrong
Moscow
Judge not
... I recently read a letter where one person whom I think may be of the Christian faith wrote a very strong and condemning letter to another person, who is a pastor of a local fellowship. I found this very disheartening and very unscriptural as in the Christian faith Jesus plainly told us in Matthew 7:1-5.
I think the person who wrote the condemning letter should first read this passage.
God the father sent Jesus to die an ugly horrible death so that we may be saved — convicted of our own sin and set free from it — and made acceptable, justified in God’s eyes — heaven forthcoming when we pass over. And that’s good news.
Again, Jesus is the judge, although he came first as savior and told us what to do and how to live a holy life. We are to love him first and our neighbor as ourselves — not an easy task. ...
There is a lot of confusion and sorrow over the divisions in society and also in the churches. God’s word has the answer and is the answer. Jesus promised his disciples in John 14:15 that if you love him you will keep his commandments and that the ... Holy Spirit would be given and it has been to everyone who accepts and believes Jesus meant what he said. ...
Just remember God knows each and every person ever born and he knows you. Let him do his job. He is judge, not you.
Nola Tilton
Lewison
Small city, big jail
Jack Worle, we voted for the jail because we were led to believe it was out of town on land the county already owned outright. That’s right — out of town, not in the middle of our little town of Clarkston.
His letter was full of twisted truths.
Thank God for the city’s forward thinking. The people of Clarkston do not care to be known as the little city with the big jail. ... This would overshadow everything the city has accomplished since I moved there in 1998.
“They’ve come a long way, baby” and he’s overstated the facts by a long shot.
It makes me wonder what’s in it for you? Why you do think having the jail on the last prime property in a small town would influence people to move there? Tough on crime?
The USA where we live has more people per capita incarcerated than any other country in the world.
Come on now. At $70 a head per day, we have got to stop warehousing people for small mistakes. Once they get released, it’s not easy to get a decent life together again.
I think it’s very bad that once they do the time, they’re forever branded and not even allowed to vote. That is shameful.
Yes, they are branded even though they did their time. This country is not known for being easy on criminals.
I’m so proud of the mayor and her council for not sending Clarkston down the river, so to speak.
Darlene Plant
Kingman, Ariz.
Biden saved us from Trump
I don’t know where you’ve been the past seven months, John Webb, and I’m sorry you can’t figure out Google.
So here’s a reply to your request for President Joe Biden’s accomplishments.
On COVID-19, dozens of support systems have been implemented to help the economy, schools, child care facilities, renters and landlords, essential workers, small businesses, etc. Did you get your stimulus checks, John?
On climate change, he’s committed us to cutting carbon emissions by half by 2030, has rejoined the Paris Climate Accord, encouraged more fuel-efficient motor vehicles and announced an off-shore wind energy initiative.
He’s strengthened Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act, reversed shrinking of our national monuments, promoted a “buy American” agenda, re-established the Presidential Council on Science and Technology (you know, John, as opposed to QAnon theories so prevalent now), issued an executive order to promote access to voting, restored press briefings so we might have some idea what our president might be up to and received bipartisan support for his infrastructure bill.
And best of all, he beat Donald Trump in the election.
“Ignorance is the absence of knowledge. Stupidity is the rejection of knowledge.”
Loretta Anderson
Asotin
Spending your money
More unreported news from the municipal front:
The urban renewal agency is governed by an unelected seven-member board. One is a city councilor, one a county commissioner, one a Port of Lewiston commissioner and the other four unelected appointees.
The city contributes about 56 percent of its funds, the county 36 percent and the port 0.8 percent.
Your city council is now approving a new revenue allocation area that includes most of downtown, which will authorize the URA board to spend $25 million, $14 million from your tax dollars, without having to answer to you in an election about how it spends your money.
What happens when an unelected board is turned loose with your taxes?
The project’s crown jewel is $1 million to reconstruct the concrete staircase from Normal Hill down to the Community Action Center at New Sixth Street.
Drive by and ask yourself if this is the highest and best use of your taxes. This is the same staircase the council has already budgeted $50,000 to redesign.
Take the hype that you will be paying less for city services with a grain of salt. It is true the property tax levy is reduced a small fraction. What the council doesn’t tell you and the Lewiston Tribune does not report is that your sanitation fees are increased 3 percent, wastewater 3.5 percent and water 5.5 percent for a cumulative rate increase of 12 percent.
All of this was brought to you by the city manager form of government.
John Bradbury
Lewiston
Deja vu
It’s like the 1970s all over again: high gas prices, waiting lines, shortages, spiraling inflation, out-of-control urban crime and now the fall of Kabul with helicopters evacuating Americans out of the country with the enemy closing in.
And tons of military equipment and arms left behind for the Taliban to use while raping and killing those who are still in the country.
And just yesterday, President Joe Biden was begging OPEC to produce more oil to bring the price down after destroying our energy independence and asking the Taliban to please leave the Kabul U.S. embassy untouched.
Meanwhile in this country, former President Barack Obama’s 500 unmasked guest birthday bash was not considered a super spreader because those attending were “sophisticated” and Chicago’s liberal lollapalooza event attended by 50,000 was “perfectly safe.”
But bikers headed for Sturgis would be a reckless abandon of civil responsibility.
Hypocrisy raises its ugly head in so many ways when liberals take control of things and make decisions for others.
And we are only into six months of Obama’s third term.
John Webb
Reubens
Churchill eats his words
When Winston Churchill supposedly said (but probably didn’t), “You can always count on Americans to do the right thing once they have exhausted all other possibilities,” no one had ever heard of COVID-19.
Now, almost everyone has, and more than 622,000 Americans (including, most likely, my mother) have died from it while the anti-vaccine and anti-mask crowd has been busy exhausting all the other possibilities.
Mike Ruskovich
Grangeville
Hitting bottom
On Friday the 13th Marty Trillhaase achieved a nadir, assembling a Cheers and Jeers page that shows a stunning lack of objectivity.
His first violation of fairness and balance was his 500-word paean to Lucky Brandt, a vaccine skeptic who converted when family members sickened. (Get well soon, Brandts.)
Trillhaase, as devout a statist as Lyin’ Biden, tossed in mucho Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates propaganda without a single word of common sense — a “get the shot 1.1” piece.
So much for balance.
Next Trillhaase gave temporary passes to Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, whom he regularly jeers, because those two weasels voted for the infrastructure bill. Leftists and statists won’t admit that typing numbers on a keyboard is counterfeiting. Doing so is out-and-out theft from the people by the government. Yet the editor wrote: “They did it because it’s good for the country.” Sure — mortgaging our children’s future is goooooood.
Trillhaase then wrote that Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers “suggested spending this money (infrastructure counterfeit money) will trigger inflation.” Anyone who has ever devoted any thought to money, counterfeiting and theft realizes that typing “1,200,000,000,000,000” dollars on a keyboard creates no value whatsoever — it is a transparent fiction, a deceptive theft that causes, not triggers, inflation.
Marc Johnson provided a hint of truth on the Opinion page by saying “Americans never learn,” which, while often true, occurs because we’re gullible and because the media works overtime carpet-bombing us with lies.
Amen.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
Can’t trust Fowler
We don’t employ registered sex offenders in our public elementary and high schools. Why would we allow the employment of a confirmed bigot in one of our public colleges?
Logan Fowler would have us believe that he can faithfully uphold Lewis-Clark State College’s Diversity Vision statement six days a week on the state’s payroll, then preach his bigotry in church on the seventh day, all while keeping his personal disdain and hatred from informing his decision-making at work.
Fowler would have us believe he supports the inclusion of diverse minorities, gender identifications and sexual orientations on college campuses. But while Fowler may support including these groups, for him it should only be discussed through the bigoted lens he preaches. That is to say, in his own words, gay pride parades suggest the acceptance of pedophilia and that the idea of “coming for your children” is a central belief of the gay “agenda.”
In his capacity as Marketing and Communications director at LCSC, Fowler is on the clock 24/7. Should an incident occur on campus, after hours or on the weekend, that involves a member of one of the groups Fowler is so afraid of, prompt communication would be expected of the college.
We can never know if Fowler’s office is objective, fair and truthful in the matter or if he would even prepare a statement at all because how can you trust a person who openly believes and preaches that women shouldn’t be pastors or divorce and remarriage is adultery?
Dan Aherin
Lewiston
Denying COVID-19’s threat
As a former educator and parent, I remember the occasional outbreak of lice. If a child was discovered to have lice, he was immediately removed from the classroom and isolated. Parents or guardians were contacted. And the child could not return until checked by a nurse to be sure the lice were completely gone. Parents of students in that class (at the least) received a letter warning them about the outbreak and urging them to check their own children.
Lice don’t put the infected child or a classmate in the hospital. There’s no risk to others, no matter the underlying health conditions. Lice are visible, so it’s easy to determine who has them and are only spread through close contact.
COVID-19, particularly the delta variant, is highly transmissible. Its presence is not visible and can be easily passed to many people. Parents are terrified of an outbreak of lice. Yet a great many are adamant that there should be no precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and school boards are acquiescing.
It makes no sense.
Debra R. Allen
Lewiston
Mystified by deniers
I can’t understand why the anti-mask and anti-vax people are still continuing their campaigns as the delta variant runs rampant in Idaho and eastern Washington.
Perhaps these people need a dose of COVID-19 before they wake up to the fact that it kills regardless of party affiliation.
I would not wish this on anyone as I saw a close friend die from this disease and it’s a very painful way to die
But I suspect that until these deniers start to lose family members and good friends, they will not relent on their attacks on masks and the vaccines.
Jennifer Walker
Clarkston
Stop talking, Logan
“Proverbs 12:22 ‘Lying lips are abomination to the lord’ ” — Logan Fowler.
Then cease your utterances.
Zeke Ulrey
Lewiston