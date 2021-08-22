Mask up
I agree with Marty Trillhaase’s editorial in the Aug. 15 Tribune. Sending our children back to school without a mask mandate is irresponsible. I believe we should follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention protocols if we want to continue in-person learning.
Not only does it protect our children, but in protects our community.
Nancy Rosch
Lewiston
It’s 1918 again
I don’t understand the people who want to let the COVID-19 and its variants do what viruses do.
Wearing masks and getting the vaccine are a good bet to staying healthy. If you don’t want to protect yourself, please, please don’t run to the nearest hospital for help. You will have already made your choice.
As the hospitals fill up, they should tell unvaccinated people to go home; we don’t have room.
From the “Sound Off” last week, Luke Rice is an example: “Allow people to take care of their health as they see fit.”
Cammi McCoy says: “Let nature do its thing.”
So the people who don’t want to wear a mask or get vaccinated need to pretend it’s 1918 when a vaccine wasn’t available. Whoever the flu sickened and killed then, oh well.
Republicans in the state of Washington want Gov. Jay Inslee to relax the mask mandate. It seems to me that they are shooting themselves in the ballot box. If the ones dying are primarily Republicans, they won’t have as many voters in the next election. They will have made their choices, too.
Dallas Kiele
Clarkston
Killing us off
Marty Trillhaase, are you an immunologist? Are you a virologist? Can you provide me one scientific peer-reviewed study that proves a mask can stop a microscopic virus and not hinder oxygen supply while also not collecting moisture and thus trapping toxins and carbon dioxide, which a person then breathes again.
Masking children is inhumane and only increases the likelihood of respiratory infections, according to America’s Frontline Doctors.
Children don’t spread the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Did you ever wear a mask growing up when we had swine flu, bird flu, H1N1 or HIV?
No. You are the problem. You are inciting fear and promoting the new world order agenda of lockdowns, masks and now poisonous mRNA injections.
Mr. Trillhaase, you need to wake up to the truth l and realize they want you and me dead.
We are not part of the 1 percent elite.
There is no delta variant as there is no test for it, just like there is no COVID-19.
It is all the flu. No lab can isolate any virus.
Those getting vaxxed create a virus now, indeed, and are shedding it to all of us who see the agenda.
Bill Gates and George Soros want depopulation. Are you going to help them?
Doug James
Lewiston