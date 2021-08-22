Missing something?
With all due respect Dennis Fuller, I believe you had a major omission in your most recent obfuscation (“Trump Won,” Aug. 10) where you blame the Biden administration, Democrats and Big Tech/media for cheating on the election. You left out the legal system. They must be corrupt, too. ...
State and federal judges dismissed more than 50 lawsuits presented by then-President Donald Trump and his allies challenging the election or its outcome. ...
Independent experts, governors and state election officials from both parties said there was no evidence of widespread fraud. ...
On Nov 27, a federal appeals court rejected a Trump campaign proposal to block Joe Biden from being declared the winner of Pennsylvania. ...
Stephanos Bibas, on behalf of the three-judge panel, wrote: “Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy. Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. ... Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here.”
On Dec. 12, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a long-shot lawsuit by the state of Texas and backed by Trump, which sought to throw out voting results in four states. ...
On Dec. 1, then-Attorney General William Barr said that the Justice Department had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the election, even as Trump kept up his legal efforts to reverse his defeat. Barr was a Trump appointee. ...
This lack of “election integrity” appears to be much more massive and far-reaching than even you indicate.
Carl Root
Troy
Get the shot
Just as we were making progress in the fight against the virus, we are now seeing a frightening surge in hospitalizations of people with COVID-19. Depending on the hospital, between 90 percent and 99 percent of these patients are people who chose not to be vaccinated. There are so many new cases of COVID-19 that in many places, hospitals and intensive care unit beds are filled to capacity or are nearing capacity.
We are hearing cries for help because hospitals have a shortage of nurses to treat this surge in patients. And we are seeing images of overworked nurses who are frustrated, exhausted and burned out treating irresponsible people who chose not to be vaccinated. While this is happening, many people in need of regular, routine medical treatment (especially if it involves surgery) are being turned away from hospitals.
That truly is sad. And it makes me angry. I am angry because so many people have chosen not to be vaccinated against the virus. They are making life miserable for everyone else. Yes, one can get the virus even if he has been vaccinated, but the likelihood of serious illness or hospitalization is miniscule. If you have been vaccinated and do get the virus, you are not likely to end up in an ICU or die.
The vaccine is safe and effective. It could save your life. Do your part to stop or slow the spread of the virus. If you have not yet been vaccinated, get the damn shot.
David Abbott
Clarkston
Smile back
Even if your day isn’t going very well, if someone waves at you, wave back. If someone smiles at you, smile back. Amazing, it will make you feel better and possibly, someone else.
Karen Roberts
Clarkston
Lacks medical care
At 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 4, I received my diabetic shots for the morning. After breakfast, I went back to bed like always.
As I pulled my new blanket up, severe pain ran down my right leg.
I screamed. I saw an approximately 4 inch needle sticking out of my leg.
It was imbedded both in me and my blanket.
Kevin Gamboa and another inmate ran into see what was wrong.
They called for medical staff. A non-medical corrections officer came into my cell. He then pulled the needle out of me and the blanket. About 2 inches came out of my right thigh and 4 inches came out of blanket.
I then got up and grabbed toilet paper to cover my bloody wound as I limped to the phone to call my attorney.
The corrections officer wiped off my leg with an alcohol swab and placed a Band-aid on my wound.
The corrections officer was not medical staff. And when medical staff was asked, they said Id be fine.
I’m like, “Huh?” A 6 inch needle in a jail isn’t a big deal?
I also have history of methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and severe neuropathy in my legs.
I could get an infection and lose my leg being a diabetic.
It’s now Aug. 10 and I still have received no medical attention nor a tetanus shot.
What should be done about this?
Justin Randall Boyd
Lewiston
Lying about the border
I became curious about a letter that I read in the Aug. 15 Opinion section blaming the surge of coronavirus on people crossing our southern borders. I found data that indicated approximately 324,000 individuals crossed our southern border in the six months since Feb. 1.
All were tested for the virus and approximately 7,000 tested positive — a whopping 2 percent (give or take a tenth of a percent) infection rate. How many red states have a better infection rate?
The clear and present danger is not at our borders yet it resides within our politicians and their minions, especially when those minions are willing to tell lies to frighten people. If you need an example, I suggest that you ask Congressman Russ Fulcher if he knows the difference between lead and graphite.
Doug Thornton
Lewiston
Defends Stibnite
Save the South Fork continues to say they support restoration and remediation efforts at Stibnite. We can all agree that Stibnite needs help. However, they remain staunchly against Perpetua Resources — the only company proposing any viable environmental solutions. ...
Unless we let a private company redevelop this abandoned mine, the problems that exist today will remain for generations. ...
Historical mining activity did cause problems facing the site today, so it is understandable to be skeptical of mining companies. However, we have to remember modern mining companies operate under an entirely different set of standards and must meet some of the most stringent environmental regulations in the world.
Late last year, Perpetua Resources submitted refinements to its project to the U.S. Forest Service. It appears Save the South Fork is choosing to ignore them. Despite the group’s claims, the company’s updated plan actually reduces the project footprint and amount of mined material, lowers water temperature, improves water quality and replaces lost fish habitat at site. The group’s claims that conditions at Stibnite will be worse is untrue.
It is also inaccurate for Save the South Fork to claim antimony from Stibnite will need to be shipped overseas for processing. Perpetua Resources is working with U.S. Antimony to determine if the minerals at site can be processed at the company’s facilities in North America. And now we know that this antimony will be used by an American company to create clean energy storage batteries, manufactured here in America. ...
Gene and Cecilia Tyler
Donnelly
Why be so negative?
Clever sociopaths learn to pantomime normal human emotions. The Lewiston Tribune’s Opinion could take a lesson from them
Then the Tribune might not come off as a ghoul for whom COVID-19 is just another political football (Aug. 12) and Lucky Brandt merely a COVID-19 Jenny Steinke poster child (Aug. 13 and Feb. 19, 2020).
Having correctly cheered Brandt for coming forward with his tragedy-driven change of heart and mind about COVID-19 vaccination, the normal, human step would be to close by wishing the best for Brandt’s family.
Instead The Tribune’s Opinion felt obliged to pile on a Goofus example (courtesy of crony Ken Krell) to Brandt’s Gallant because, of course, the paper still thinks you’re a dork if you’re unvaccinated.
It got worse. The Tribune went on to attack those who, as Brandt formerly did, quite humanly and understandably fear a rushed-to-deployment vaccine more than the virus. The paper characterized them as part of a “malevolent fog of suspicion and paranoia.”
The Tribune’s Opinion can’t even manage a simple cheer without going negative.
Please don’t let the inhumane negativity that passes for vaccination advocacy at the Tribune put you off. You’re not a dork or a malevolent paranoiac for being concerned about vaccination.
But right now the vaccines remain the best, least restrictive means available for keeping the virus from taking lives.
Please get vaccinated and please join everyone else with normal human feelings in letting the Brandts know we wish the best for them.
Thomas A. Hennigan
Asotin
Playing God
This year, the National Academy of Sciences produced a consensus study report titled “Reflecting Sunlight, Recommendations for Solar Geoengineering Research and Research Governance.” This in an example of man playing God with the environment to alter or hide the effects of his burning of fossil fuels on the global temperature.
According to the report: “The available research indicates that Solar Geoengineering could reduce surface temperatures and potentially ameliorate some risks posed by climate change. …” The problem with SG is that it does not address the real cause of the increasing global temperature caused by the increasing atmospheric concentrations of greenhouse gases.
Solar Geoengineering strategies considered by the study were: “(1) Stratospheric aerosol injection is a strategy for increasing the number of small reflective particles (aerosols) in the stratosphere in order to increase the reflection of incoming sunlight. (2) Marine cloud brightening is a strategy for adding particles to the lower atmosphere (near the surface) in order to increase the reflectivity of low-lying clouds over particular regions of the oceans. And (3) cirrus cloud thinning is a strategy for modifying the properties of high-altitude-ice clouds, increasing the atmospheres transparency to outgoing thermal radiation.”
The extreme climate events such as heat waves, droughts, floods and wildfires are proving to be catastrophic to humanity. The use of fossil fuels must be replaced by solar and wind energy. If the observed climate change were caused by natural variability, these extremes would not all be in the same direction.
Tom Fellows
Lewiston
Bring back the beaches
It is unclear how quickly the federal infrastructure bill or the reconciliation bill will move through the House and the Senate. But when they do, I hope Congressman Mike Simpson’s plan for the Northwest is in one of them.
The “Northwest in Transition” proposal could have such a positive impact on our community. There is money for clean energy development and modernization of the Northwest’s energy grid, water quality improvement, and rebuilding and expanding the railroad infrastructure for local farmers. As a resident of Lewiston, I am most excited about the possibility of restoring the lower Snake River and revitalizing the downtown Lewiston waterfront. There is $1.85 billion allocated in the proposal for the Lewiston-Clarkston revitalization, including establishing an energy research organization.
I am all for Simpson’s proposal, especially if it brings back the beaches to downtown Lewiston.
Lauren McCullough
Lewiston
It’s smoke, not haze
I’m asking that the Lewiston Tribune stop forecasting “haze” in the weather forecasts and call it what it is — smoke from wildfires. There’s no need to sugarcoat what we can see, smell and breathe.
This is dangerous stuff. Many local residents are more than inconvenienced by the smoke; it’s just plain dangerous to our health. Further, the Guardian, a well respected news outlet, is now reporting that there is new compelling evidence that polluted air is exacerbating outbreaks of the coronavirus.
Please stop pretending that the smoke in the valley is anything else.
John Murray
Clarkston
Adding it up
Looking out over the Camas Prairie, with the haze and poor air quality, I was thinking this has got to be adding to the warming problem.
Then it isn’t enough. The powers that be let forests burn during the time that the farmers choose to burn fields? Doesn’t this keep adding up?
Then I read about a young lady who has been rallying against global warming, flying around the world in protest.
To top off this, there is someone running around wanting to take out the already paid-for cheap 24/7 hydropower.
It’s a crazy world.
Matt Rogers
Grangeville