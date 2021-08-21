Proud of Roman
I enjoyed Dale Grummert’s recent article featuring Lisa Roman, Canadian gold medalist and Washington State University athletic hall of fame honoree. We Cougar rowers are proud of Roman.
Coach Jane LaRiviere also deserves partial credit. However, the story suffered omissions.
Kristine Norelius rowed her first two seasons for WSU (1976-1978) and made the 1980 Olympic team. The U.S. boycotted the Games. Norelius trained four more years; two at the University of Washington.
She earned Olympic gold in 1984.
Paul Enquist (WSU 1974-1977) rowed the U.S. Double in the 1984 Games. He and Brad Lewis took gold and were in David Halberstam’s “Amateurs” (1985). ...
WSU men’s rowing is by no means defunct. See: www.cougarcrew.com/ and https://magazine.wsu.edu/2019/11/01/quite-a-crew/. The team enjoys a half-million-dollar endowment and an enthusiastic alumni organization.
WSU won the Enquist Cup at the 2021 PAC 12 regatta — awarded to the top club crew in recognition of Enquist’s achievement.
Coach Peter Brevick will gladly answer questions.
In March, Cougar Crew celebrates 50 years.Six-hundred-plus will attend events, including an annual reunion banquet in Beasley Coliseum, the only venue large enough. LaRiviere is a speaker and her 2022 squad is invited.
Sports reporters are welcome. Enquist and Norelius will be keynotes and available for interviews.
WSU Press is publishing “Pull Hard! Finding grit and purpose on Cougar Crew 1970-2020,” by David Arnold, professor of history, Columbia Basin Community College. https://wsupress.wsu.edu/search. He is attending and will be available to reporters.
I look forward to future rowing coverage in the Lewiston Tribune.
Herbert M. “Tim” Richards
Kamuela, Hawaii
Serves the people
Recent letters to the editor have been critical of my service in the Idaho Legislature since my announcement to run for the mayor position at the city of Lewiston. This is not surprising, and I offer the readers this response.
I took an oath to serve the people of Idaho. Each time I am called upon to make a vote, I consider my own values, the opinions of the people of Nez Perce and Lewis counties, the ideals of the Republican Party and ultimately the Idaho Constitution.
My decision to vote for or against any legislation is made after careful consideration of the language of the bill and not just the title. What it proposes and what it accomplishes are not always the same.
For example, the critical race theory bill passed this session does not prohibit teaching critical race theory. Furthermore, I do not vote for a bill just to gain the favorable rating of an organization or to pretend to be in favor of a bill.
One of the biggest responsibilities I have is listening to everyone in my legislative district, from small towns to big towns, and then making the best decision I can, not necessarily the most popular or convenient decision. This takes political courage and commitment to being truthful with everyone.
I invite the readers to check out my voting record (https://legislature.idaho.gov/sessioninfo/) and contact me with any questions or concerns they may have regarding my service in the Idaho Legislature (djohnson@senate.idaho.gov).
Dan Johnson
Lewiston