Column on Prop. 1 was full of disinformation
Cracker-barrel pundit Bob Hassoldt parrots Idaho Freedom Foundation disinformation and lies when he refers to Reclaim Idaho’s Proposition 1, the Quality Education Act, as “class warfare.”
Seriously? This comes the same day the Idaho Attorney General’s office confirms that the Quality Education Act would not raise taxes on individual Idahoans earning less than $250,000, or couples earning less than $500,000.
To claim otherwise is to defend large corporations and people so rich they can pay accountants and tax lawyers to avoid paying their fair share, rich enough to elect politicians who will keep rigging the tax codes in their favor.
The obvious consequence of all this trickery is that education in Idaho has been systematically starved for decades, since the ongoing Republican lock on our Legislature means the rich make out like bandits, while working families and especially kids get screwed.
With record population growth and record-low unemployment, why do we still rank first in the nation in percentage of the workforce making minimum wage, and even then just the federally mandated $7.25, a wage that hasn’t budged in well over a decade? Does that statistic correlate with our also being last in the nation in per-student K-12 funding? I’m betting it does, and we can finally do something about it.
Vote Yes on Proposition 1 this November, and get a yard sign up while you’re at it.
Chris Norden
Moscow
Our climate is broken
The government is planning to take some steps to rein in the destruction of Earth’s ecological and climate system. ... At the same time, when the price of gas drops a little more, thousands of folks are going to take a road trip, burning millions of gallons of gasoline, putting tons of CO2 into the atmosphere.
The climate we think of as normal was created by the last Ice Age 10,000 years ago. There were thousands of feet of ice over the land at our latitude, and the northern sea froze solid enough to stop the warm ocean currents from traveling too far north. The geological record shows a fairly stable climate for the last 6,000 years. ...
Currently, we do not have the technology to stop putting CO2 into the atmosphere, although the Biden administration is trying to slow it down. But, there is no national dialog on what the public can do to help fix the problem. Republicans aren’t any help either — they seem to be in denial. So, the cure will be attempted by a small number of scientists and technicians.
Recently reported observations see the speed of ice melting is 2-4 times more than expected (one group reported 7 times). Noticeable changes, besides weather, are expected fairly soon. Coastal cities will be inundated with sea water, possibly within my lifetime (sorry kids and grandkids). It will be spectacular, and horrible, to see skyscrapers rising out of the water.
I think I’ll put off my road trip until then.
Gordon Hoffman
Lewiston
FedEx delivery is spotty
A recent letter here recounted problems with FedEx. I have had numerous FedEx packages delivered to my neighbors on both sides of me and theirs delivered to me. One FedEx package was never delivered (at least not to me). They left one package at Clearwater Valley High School, where it sat for a while until an employee brought it to me. And just try to contact FedEx — ha.
In contrast, both USPS and UPS have provided excellent delivery service for me.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
GOP central committee to discuss voter turnout
Every month, the Nez Perce County Republican Central Committee meets to discuss local politics. This month the committee will receive a presentation on how many voters switched political parties prior to voting in the May primary. We will also discuss overall voter turnout in Nez Perce County.
Now is the time to get involved with your local Republican Party. If you are not happy with the way the country is going or want to make a difference, please attend. The meeting is at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Veterans of Foreign Wars post at 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston. Questions, call (208) 790-9867.
Nick Woods
Lewiston