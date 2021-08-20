Life and death, not politics
I was one of the first to criticize the shut down. I was even loud about it. I said something to the effect of “better 1 million dead than 350 million wishing they were.”
This is going to be the mother of all retractions: I was wrong.
One of my best friends died this morning in Clarkston, maybe last night; I don’t know exactly when.
He got sick two days ago. The emergency room sent him home and we found him this morning.
Please, people, for the love of God, this isn’t political anymore. This is life or death. The older I get, the younger 58 seems to me.
Mask up. Get vaccinated. And make it through this thing. I implore you. I beg you, even.
Rest in peace, my friend.
Jeremy Nicholson
Clarkston