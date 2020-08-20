Wear the mask
I am a student in the Lewiston School District. I hated going to school online, and I want to go back to the classroom as much as anybody. However, I do not think it is safe to be going back without any safety measures in place.
I expected to return to school with a hybrid schedule or at least a mandatory mask-wearing policy. But we’re just going back to school like normal and pretending there isn’t a pandemic going on.
At the last Lewiston School Board meeting, many parents spoke out against mandatory mask-wearing. They reasoned that the school should not be able to tell them how to parent their children.
So let me get this straight: Schools can enforce dress codes, but they can’t make students wear masks? If my mom decides that it’s OK for my sister and me to wear running shorts, but the school tells us that we cannot, aren’t they interfering with the way she parents us?
If I wear a tank top, that hurts nobody. But if other students don’t wear a mask, they are jeopardizing the health of all other students, teachers and their families.
If schools are able to enforce dress codes, there is no reason they should not be able to enforce a mask mandate. Wearing masks when we go back to school is the least we can do to keep our community safe and healthy.
Jena Lathen
Lewiston
Learn at home
Marty Trillhaase is mightily concerned that if Idaho schools resume normal operation this month, and if a child contracts coronavirus, Idaho officials may be liable.
Noooooo — we cannot allow any official to be held responsible for government’s mandatory regulations.
Presently the entire pharmaceutical industry is indemnified for harm caused by its drugs. Check any drug ad on TV or in print. After touting the benefits, the TV ad has someone speaking faster than you can follow — reading the “fine print.”
A print ad may show spring flowers, folks smiling with children playing to suggest the joy you’ll experience when you take the drug; then pages of fine print follow. The fine print describes the possible side effects. Paralysis, diarrhea, cancer, and death are some notable side effects.
If the pharmaceutical industry is immune from responsibility for the side effects its prescriptions cause, surely Idaho officials can be forgiven the consequences of their edicts.
It’s time to take responsibility for our own children’s education. After all, who really cares for them — their parents or some civic body, such as the Lewiston City Council? (Raucous guffaws.)
Public education is responsible for millennials’ widespread preference for socialism. Government schools have indoctrinated children to believe government is their savior, that value can be created by edict, that they are entitled to free education and a weekly paycheck for drawing breath and protesting.
If there were ever a time for widespread adoption of home schooling, this is it.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston