Out of touch
It’s embarrassing — and wrong — to have a representative whose ads show her gazing out over our wheat fields, with her large facial profile as though she thinks we believe her when she assures us that “taking on the D.C. machine isn’t always easy... but I work for you, not them. ...”
Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers goes on in her TV ad to tout that she “forced the federal bureaucracy” to give eastern Washington control over our forests. However, that “forced move” happened in August of 2016.
I don’t know if McMorris Rodgers is aware, but we want control over a pandemic that is killing our people, more than 140,000 to date, and raging out of control across our country.
It seems McMorris Rodgers isn’t aware we have moved on ... to being concerned about saving American lives, protecting our children going back to school, solving our economic collapse and addressing President Donald Trump’s verified 16,000 lies.
It is less than a 100 days until Election Day. McMorris Rodgers has addressed nothing about what is happening to us or what she’s doing about it. ...
I suggest her next ad address what is important to the people of the 5th Congressional District: our economy, our children, our jobs, the pandemic, the demise of our country, Trump’s lies and his ties to Russia and Vladimir Putin, etc.
The last time I heard her speak, she said she still supports Trump and his actions.
We need protection from COVID-19 and this inept representative. ...
Pat Bates
Clarkston
Disappointed with St. Joe’s
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center provided my husband and me with a long, enjoyable and prosperous career for almost 30 years and we were always proud to say that we worked at SJRMC.
When we retired, the medical center was in transition from being a member of a national, nonprofit Catholic organization to the first of what is now three for-profit management companies.
We have been disappointed by the results of this new model — from a friend not receiving appropriate pain management following an orthopedic surgery to the recent announcement of outsourcing business services and the statement that it will allow the medical center to “focus more resources in delivering high quality patient care to people of all ages throughout this region.”
I ask the board and management to reconsider this new management model and to bring back to our community what was truly a model community hospital that did provide high quality care at all times with highly trained and satisfied employees. Eliminating staff does not equate to high-quality care, nor does it contribute to successful employment by members of our community.
Sandra Gordon
Clarkston
Back to school
What do Americans think about reopening schools? An AP-NORC poll found that 68 percent of adults believe K-12 schools should open with adjustments or “as usual (8 percent).” So, two out of three adults think schools should reopen.
What do scientists think? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said opening schools is less dangerous than having them closed.
“Last month, a New York Times survey of more than 500 epidemiologists and infectious disease specialists found 70 percent of them would send their children to school immediately.”
The American Academy of Pediatrics agrees. Drs. Benjamin Lee and William V. Raszka, infectious diseases specialists, wrote a review of all the most recent studies and data worldwide for their journal-Pediatrics.
Their conclusion: “Therefore, serious consideration should be paid toward strategies that allow schools to remain open, even during periods of COVID-19.”
Raszka said, “After six months, we have a wealth of accumulating data showing that children are less likely to become infected and seem less infectious.”
According to CDC data, people younger than 25 are three times more likely to die from the flu or pneumonia. Life is full of serious risks for children, and COVID-19 is only one of them.
Finally, consider reality: Taiwan, Norway, and Sweden kept their schools open, and countries such as Germany and Japan have already reopened their schools.
In March, we didn’t know the risks, so we closed the schools. Now, the medical community has gathered the evidence and given us the reopen signal.
Jim Emmert
Kamiah
Politically correct
Regarding the Lewiston Tribune’s hypocritical “just can’t we all get along?” civility project of capitalizing Black and not white, let’s try something different.
I am white and proud to be white and I am sure Blacks are proud to be Black also. But all lives matter, including white lives, along with Blacks.
The movement Black Lives Matter was all permeated on a lie, starting in Ferguson, Mo.
Obviously, the coined phrase “Black Lives Matter” was more politically correct than the term “Stop killing Blacks.”
In truth, more Blacks are killed by Blacks than any other category. Whites are not killing Blacks in record numbers. In fact, Black cops are shooting Blacks more often than white law enforcement officers.
And Blacks are dying at the hands of other Blacks in record numbers in Chicago and other inner cities, but the Black mayor is letting it happen more so than the previous white mayor, Rahm Emanuel.
The Black Lives Matter protest participants who drove through Main Street in Lewiston appeared to be all white millennials, except for maybe two who were Black. All the burning, looting, shootings and destruction of America by whites and Blacks is not about Blacks being killed by cops. It is all about destroying capitalism, freedom and doing away with the right to protect yourself and family.
Finally, all lives matter, including brown, Blacks and whites.
John Webb
Reubens
Garbage in, garbage out
The misuse of computer modeling has destroyed the credibility of much of the environmental sciences. The recent article in the July 23 Lewiston Tribune titled “Wastewater tests show spike in cases in Moscow” references efforts to use computer modeling and domestic wastewater testing to estimate numbers of COVID-19 cases in a given population.
My first experience with computers dates back to the early ’60s. One thing we were taught was “garbage in garbage out.”
A computer program or model can not be used to legitimize or purify data. Like in climate modeling attempts using empirical data, there are simply too many uncontrollable and unpredictable variables that have to be accounted for by subjective decisions made by the modelers. The process is subject to massive agenda-driven bias. Once bias contaminates the model, the results will be garbage out.
This country has wasted trillions of taxpayer dollars, trying to model the climate. The only thing this modeling effort using wastewater testing will show is that there are infected individuals in the population being served by the collection system. From my experiences with domestic wastewater systems and collecting samples, I would say the only statistically valid estimate of case numbers would be from one to more than one.
Once something is identified as science by the media, it will become a bottomless sink hole for politicians to throw taxpayers’ money into.
Gary C. Wells
Lewiston
Shelve river plan
Concerning the news release of July 24 in the Lewiston Tribune about the U.S Army Corps of Engineers master plans, “each with an accompanying draft finding of no significant impact and environmental assessment”: These “high level, strategic documents deemed to regulate the management of the ‘projected lands’ along the Snake to describe the activity and resources be managed for the next 20 years” seem to be premature at best and unneeded in reality.
The river environment seemed to get by fine without “planned management” before the dams were in place, and the “planned management” envisioned by the Corps appears to be a makeshift work plan that is premature and even unnecessary, especially considering this real issue of dam bypass to allow anadromous fish runs to rejuvenate.
I therefore suggest and even urge the Corps to indefinitely shelve the management plans based on these facts. Those facts are:
(1) The questionable economic justification of the dams remaining in function.
(2) The unquestionable deleterious effect of the dams on the environment.
(3) The riparian environment of the lower Snake did very well without management before the dams were constructed.
I further suggest that the Lower Monumental plan and associated documents are merely exercises of clerks and have “no significant impact” unless the issues of “dam operations such as spill, fish passage or dam breaching” are fully addressed.
William Chetwood
Lewiston
Raise minimum wage
Kids need to go back to school for food? To be safe? Because they don’t have a computer? Internet access? Adult supervision? Really? In America?
Why?
If people were paid a living wage, most children would have food to eat, a safe place to live and the things they need to thrive. Please tell your legislators that we need to raise the minimum wage.
Michelle Perdue
Grangeville