False narratives
As usual, the White House is issuing a false narrative about the fourth coronavirus stimulus bill and President Donald Trump’s parrots are squawking falsehoods everywhere. Here are the facts:
Democrats crafted and passed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, with bipartisan cooperation, on March 6. Then they passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, again with bipartisan cooperation, on March 18.
Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was hiding in Kentucky. When McConnell emerged from his hidey-hole, he cloistered himself in Republican committees and drafted the third coronavirus relief bill.
McConnell’s stimulus bill was loaded with slush money for the ultra-rich and offered very little for the working class: literally billions for billionaires and $1,200 for everyone else. Not surprisingly, it was dead on arrival when the Democrats got sight of it.
That’s when the White House starting squawking about Democrat “obstruction.” Faux Fox News, Sinclair TV stations and far-right radio stations spread that false narrative through the world.
Despite the Republican’s obstruction, a third bipartisan stimulus bill passed on March 27. It included help for working people but, unfortunately, much of the money was diverted to Trump’s millionaire supporters.
Congress is now arguing about the fourth stimulus bill. Why didn’t McConnell help write the first two stimulus bills? Why didn’t he include Democrats when drafting the third act?
Because, like Trump, he thrives on rancor and confrontation. Hate, divisiveness and argument — that’s the Trump administration in a nutshell.
Paul Oman
Clarkston