Twisting the law
For some reason, Marty Trillhaase thought it was necessary to warn us that it’s illegal to murder someone by shooting him in the back as he’s running away. Most people already know that.
Maybe he wrote the editorial as a public service. Maybe he just needed an excuse to once again voice his disdain for peaceable armed citizens.
Or maybe he’s worried that some people believe the lies he told about the law two years ago. “The state of Idaho will not allow prosecutors to second-guess the armed citizen who takes matters into his own hands.” “If this bill becomes law, it’s fire and forget.” “The gun lobby got a stand-your-ground law that may encourage people to employ gun violence with legal impunity.”
That’s exactly opposite of what Trillhaase is saying now. His recent description of the law is substantially correct. But two years ago he said the law allowed the use of deadly force without consequences.
Never trust what journalists tell you about the laws of self-defense. At best, they’re mostly ignorant about the topic. At worst, they’ll lie to support the agendas of the gun control lobby and Democrats, as Trillhaase did in 2018.
Go to experts, not journalists, to learn about the laws of self-defense, defense of others and defense of property. A good resource is the book “The Law of Self Defense, The Indispensable Guide to the Armed Citizen, 3rd Edition” by Andrew Branca, an attorney and expert in the field.
Don Fleming
Pocatello
Enough of Trump bashing
After four years of daily bashing President Donald Trump, I am canceling my subscription.
Idaho is a Republican majority state, but the Lewiston Tribune panders to Democrats through Marty Trillhaase, Eugene Robinson, Leonard Pitts and Mike Lukovich. The list goes on. Your paper does not represent your readership.
Trump brought our economy to an unprecedented level before the pandemic.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was 16,000 when Barack Obama left office. It is 25,000 now.
Americans did not want a lawyer or career politician. The economy was everything. They wanted a businessman and a patriot. They were sick of Obama apologizing to the world.
How will our military regard Kamala Harris as its commander in chief?
Yes, that is the goal. The Democrats have a strategy. Nominate the oldest candidate on record, one who is already showing signs of dementia. One who knows he won’t serve a second term and calls himself “the transition” candidate.
I predict former Vice President Joe Biden will simply be a puppet and may not last the four years, which is their hope. Like Thomas Hennigan pointed out, Harris blasted him during the debates. Now they’re pals.
These are the people the Tribune supports. I’m done.
Kim Chenoweth
Grangeville