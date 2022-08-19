No one is above the law
What is very sad to see is that Trump, a former president of the United States (still sticks in my throat to write it), has to be beaten like a rented mule to force him to comply with the law.
Updated: August 19, 2022 @ 10:09 am
It seems pretty clear in the law that former presidents are not allowed to take certain things with them when they leave office, especially classified information. That is especially true in the case of Trump, who has a history of sharing classified material with the Russians. ...
Of course, if you look back over Trump’s life, he thought he was entitled long before he managed to be elected president (still sticking in my throat). Well, the fact is that Trump is really not special or any more above it all than the rest of us. We all have to obey the law. ...
The radical right of Trump apologists is up in arms over the search but let us all remember that this search could not have proceeded without a warrant being issued by a judge. In other words, a neutral arbiter had to sign off on the warrant. ...
I am old enough to have lived through the Nixon years and, as bad as Nixon was, he could not hold a candle to Trump for disgusting arrogance and, let’s remember, once his misdeeds came out, Nixon resigned for the good of the nation. Trump is far too egotistical to do anything for the good of the nation.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston
Alaska fishing adventure
The third week of July, I had the good fortune to fill an item on my bucket list by fishing in Alaska.
My son Dave and I spent three days with Vonnie’s Charters in Sitka fishing for salmon, halibut and rock fish.
Because of low numbers of king salmon in the Sitka Ocean, we were only allowed to keep one king salmon per person on the six-person charter boat.
We were allowed six silver salmon, two halibut under 40 inches, and three rock fish each per day.
Fish managers and the tribes should learn from Alaska fish managers that if numbers are low, only take a few not as many as you can catch in the gill nets. I did hook four king salmon during the three days only to keep the first one which was about 32 inches.
Now that I have experienced this adventure of fishing in the rain, with cold, wet hands, I look forward to getting out in our 16-foot runabout fishing for chinook in the Columbia reach. That is the free-flowing part of the Columbia between McNary and Priest Rapids dams with Hanford background to the west.
Thanks to favorable conditions in the Pacific Ocean, the return of salmon looks good for anglers. Those who think fish are going extinct in the Columbia/Snake river systems need to keep counting and forget their idea to breach any of our dams. We need to preserve our lakes for the droughts that are coming from global warming so the southern Idaho irrigators don’t dry up the Snake like the Colorado River.
Marvin J. Entel
Clarkston
Why did Trump keep docs?
Now that the classified documents issue has exploded into the public sphere, the obvious first questions that all Americans should have asked is: What on Earth is a private citizen doing with classified documents in his residence? What is his ultimate purpose for keeping them?
Patrice Yeatter
Kooskia
