Is this not sedition?
Sedition is defined as inciting resistance to — or insurrection against — lawful authority. Could someone, with a law degree, please explain why President Joe Biden is not guilty of sedition?
My simplistic understanding is that Congress is responsible for passing bills that become law with a stroke of the presidential pen.
I was troubled when President Barack Obama directed the U.S. attorney general not to enforce the Defense of Marriage Act. But not enforcing a law is not the same as encouraging people to disregard a law.
Biden has personally encouraged non-Americans to enter the United States illegally and assured them that they are welcome in our country. He has also directed federal agencies to welcome these migrants. He is directing non-Americans, and federal agents, to violate duly enacted immigration law. It seems like a classic definition of “inciting insurrection against lawful authority.”
At the very least, he is guilty of “aiding and abetting” these immigration crimes, which is also a crime.
The fact that Congress has done nothing to thwart his seditious activities is quite alarming. In the name of party loyalty, Congress has abdicated its responsibility and, individually, the representatives have violated their oaths to protect and defend our Constitution.
If Congress refuses to assert its constitutional authority, it is irrelevant. The same can be said for the United States Supreme Court.
We have devolved into a single-branch tyranny ruled by — well, I guess I really don’t know.
Is no one willing to stand for the American citizen?
Mike Fischer
Nezperce
Trump is dumb
Let’s touch on some things that prove how dumb Donald Trump is.
When he was having a fit about NFL players kneeling during our national anthem, he decided to go to the college championship football game and show those NFL players how it was done. He walked out on to that field, puffed himself up and got ready. Trump knew the first line. After that, he did not know the words. It didn’t take announcers long to notice that the president did not know the words to our national anthem.
Sometime later, a team had been invited to the White House to celebrate their big win. The room was full of people, and everyone was singing “God Bless America” — everyone except Trump. He did not know the words.
I will never forget when Donald and Melania Trump were the only two people on the screen standing with their hands over their hearts to say our Pledge of Allegiance. They both got the first line, and after that, neither one of them knew the words to our Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.
Trump never had to learn when he was going to school. His oldest sister did his schoolwork for him. He paid someone to take his SAT tests to get him into college. He graduated from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania because his daddy, Fred Trump, made a big donation to the university.
Donny Boy never learned anything because Daddy Fred had money.
Joan Vanhorn
Lewiston