In this together
I lived and worked in Lewiston 45 years. I encourage folks to share their expertise in the new virtual reality that even the court system has had to embrace during this pandemic, which is forcing big changes in every aspect of our lives.
Brian Hensley’s Aug. 12 letter shared more ideas for Nez Perce County taxpayers to consider. Many years ago, banks started leasing their brick and mortar buildings to increase their profit margin. I think funds will be needed for the capability to handle court cases in an entirely new electronic system, both for the safety of county employees and for quicker settlement of legal matters.
I want to encourage citizens to write letters that will result in a better expenditure of funds by sharing your field of expertise.
I do like the Nez Perce Plaza site. Maybe leasing the old Safeway building is a start with easy parking.
I’m not sure about the old high school with lots of steps inside. Parking is a problem.
The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is great place to live. There is hope and we are all in this together.
Nancy Smith
Clarkston
Cooperation was the theme
Reading the article regarding the Aug. 10 Lewiston School District board meeting, I am so disappointed that the focus of the story was on supposed disagreement in the room rather than what was said over and over to the board.
People overwhelmingly spoke in favor of masks, and the Lewiston Education Association president only discussed survey results to emphasize the school opening plan “as written” is not sufficient and that they look forward to working with the superintendent and the board to make necessary improvements.
Many people did mention starting in the green phase, but with enhanced safety procedures and protocols. Moreover, the evening was remarkable for the overall turnout and I do believe walking up to that microphone and expressing how difficult this year has been even served as a cathartic and healing moment for some.
What I saw in that room was a community largely in agreement about a safe(er) return to school.
Jamie Morton
Lewiston
Leave the mail alone
I have known for the past few months that something was going on with our mail delivery.
Now I find out President Donald Trump appointed a new postmaster general, Louis DeJoy (a Trump lackey), whose only qualification was that he had donated $1.2 million to the Trump Victory Fund and millions more to the Republican Party. If you are a big donor to Trump, you get a government job whether you are qualified or not.
DeJoy’s first order from Trump was to slow down the mail service, and DeJoy has already succeeded in doing that. Trump is trying to convince us that voting by mail will open the door to voter fraud in the 2020 election. The only fraudulent actions here are Trump’s. Donnie boy has never won anything fair and square in his whole life. He always has to cheat to win.
Russia is already helping him, and he asked Ukraine and China for help in the election.
I depend on the mail to get my bills on time and to pay my bills on time. Some of my friends get their medications by mail. Businesses depend on the U.S. Postal Service for their businesses.
I’m quite sure I’m not the only senior citizen who is dependent on the USPS.
Trump should just butt out and leave our mail alone. He needs to stop sabotaging the mail delivery to millions of people just because he thinks that slowing down the mail will help him win the election.
Joan Vanhorn
Lewiston