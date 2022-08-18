Wonderful role models
I would just like to publicly thank coach Matthew Pancheri, “Mama P,” and the entire Lewiston High School football team for their wonderful act of kindness for our brother Dan McDonald.
In the space of several hours on Monday they swooped in and helped Dan clean up the yard, move bricks, lumber, and rebuild a fence.
More than a year ago, Dan was injured while saving a woman’s life and that, coupled with his multiple sclerosis and diabetes, has left him unable to fulfill his dreams of restoring his old house.
For years, Dan has helped others and was reluctant at first to accept help, but these young men lifted not only his spirits but ours as well.
The coach, his wife and his amazing team remind us of what is good in the world. They volunteered to come back and help again if Dan needs help.
Lewiston is surely blessed with quality role models as coaches and young men who were willing to give up their day’s plans to help someone in need. Bless them.
Teena and Gary McDonald
Spokane
Trump: smoke and mirrors
There has been a lot of caterwauling about inflation and especially fuel prices recently. I understand that, since I am in the process of retiring and my income is going down from what it would normally be. High gasoline prices do hurt.
Now, however, they are rapidly going down way below $4 per gallon in our valley and I personally expect them to be in the $3-$3.25 range at some point not too far away. What I have to say to the people doing the most complaining is that they should have faith in America. Americans never say die. We always meet our challenges and we always prevail. Give our country a chance and everything will get squared away.
Of course, a lot of the largest whiners about this recent inflation are on the hard right, which is using this inflation issue as a way of attacking President Biden. They are always looking for something to complain about in the hopes that they can put their idol, Trumpskipops, back in office.
What is interesting is that, when I am talking to someone about Donald Trump and they start making vague references to all of the things he has accomplished, when I ask them for specifics they just can’t seem to find anything to say.
It is all just smoke and mirrors with Trump. That tells you a lot.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston
Better ways to use $95M
This has been on my mind since I first read about it in the Tribune three months ago. It just sticks in my craw. I’m thinking about the over-the-top park that Lewiston has planned for the Orchards.
Get real. Ninety-five million dollars could be used so much better than to just attract wealthy homeowners or increase the tax base.
What about Lewiston’s homeless? What about combating rising temperatures? What about water shortages? Really, do we need to promote RV driving? What about food insecurity? Livable wages?
I wanted to write a rational letter than might sway someone away from the plans for the park, but at this point I just need to write to get it off my chest and feel as though I’m doing something to stop this travesty.
So much more could be done with $95 million: a forage forest like Moscow has; public transportation; water conservation, not abuse.
Residents of Lewiston, don’t get suckered into this one. Are you going to use this park? Don’t you pay enough taxes already? Call City Hall. Sign Malik Prior’s petition to expand public transit. Talk to your neighbors.
I don’t live in Lewiston, but I may some day. This wasteful spending on unncessesary niceties and harmful projects must stop.
Michelle S. Perdue
Grangeville
