Set the example
... This summer on the Palouse has been so dry that almost all access to backcountry roads or trails has been curtailed. I love to ride my mountain bike in the backcountry roads and trails, usually up on the mountains all around us. ...
That has stopped. Roads are closed. Instead, my wife and I are riding paved bike trails although we still have a few secret off-road places that have not been posted for closure yet. ...
Riders on paved trails are considerate, polite and almost always wave as if they appreciate our presence.
Ninety to almost 100 percent of those riders are wearing helmets. Why? There is no mandate. There is no law. ...
They send out a message that we love our activity, our way of life and want to participate in this endeavor safely while setting an example for youth and our children.
I love to stop at rest stops where families have collected their clan and tell the youngsters how much I love their helmets and especially their bikes. ...
Please participate in doing your part for your family and friends. ...
When you look in the family mirror, you may see yourself with your really cool bike helmet on your head. If I see you on the trail, please wave without that middle finger extended. I love activity, especially biking at my age. I love people who care.
Please do not start a social media campaign ... on how bike helmets don’t help.
Mike Kinziger
Deary
Lock down the border first
If we are headed for more lockdowns let’s start at the southern border.
Following a personal invitation by President Joe Biden, 6,000 untested law-breaking illegal aliens a day are pouring across our southern border and bused, all expenses paid with room and board, to different parts of the country such as Billings, Pittsburgh, Boise, Salt Lake City, Dallas and other key points across the US.
But just last week, Biden said unvaccinated people are killing everyone. Yet he is using the military to move unvaccinated illegals to your hometown. So we lock down the economy again, print money and spend like crazy, which causes inflation, pay people not to work and raise taxes on those who have been working.
Such a deal is the current progressive economic plan while we are subjected to threats of mask and shot mandates, more lockdowns and children going through another year of mental anguish. They are the ones being punished the most.
This is not good.
And finally, would some liberal — any liberal — please list all the good and wonderful things Biden has done since being sworn in. All I get is silence and the faint sound of crickets.
John Webb
Reubens