‘We’ didn’t do it
Opining on July 26, Greg Billups wrote: “It is hard to imagine that we, as a country, would shut down in the face of adversity.”
Indeed it is hard to imagine because “We, the People,” did not put “Closed” signs on American businesses and schools and ban social activities.
We, as a country, did not shut down. Instead, tyrants forced us to close.
Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci, the pharmaceutical industry, Congress, the U.S. news media, and the big money that owns those entities are responsible.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
Hit the road
Perhaps we have been viewing this coronavirus thing from the wrong perspective. Perhaps we are just witnessing the process of natural selection — in reverse.
Perhaps Mother Nature is deselecting our species as “stewards of the planet.”
Ha. And who could blame her?
We have been by far and away the most destructive force on the planet and all its inhabitants, our own species included, since we first walked upon it. Perhaps Mother Nature has decided the planet doesn’t need any more of our egocentric selfishness manifesting itself in so much death and destruction any more.
In short, she has decided the planet and all its other inhabitants, from the largest to the smallest, would be much better off without us.
So she is giving us our eviction notice, our “see ya later alligator” marching orders to be executed to the tune of “Hit the road, Jack, and don’t come back no more no more. ...”
Of course, these orders do come in the form of a cute little bug we can’t even see, but against which we are virtually powerless.
This does leave Mother Nature in somewhat of a conundrum, however, as she must now inform the commander in chief that he was dead wrong to give homo sapiens control over the planet and everything on it, as history so clearly and painfully demonstrates.
But now Mother Nature will rectify this gross miscalculation with her deselection process. And you know what they say about mothers “always knowing best.”
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Could use some help
I wanted a gold star four-year ID driver’s license renewal so I could fly if necessary.
I went to my appointment with my old birth certificate plus the hospital birth certificate because I was told Nez Perce County needed a copy of my birth copy. My parents did not pay the 50 cents to have the copy made at that time.
I served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War but now I need a copy of my birth certificate to fly.
I am 80 years old and very hard of hearing. I had great difficulty understanding what I needed to do at the Nez Perce County licensing office due to background noise, plus my “helper’s” voice was hard to understand behind the mask.
If any Nez Perce County residents have had similar problems being heard, maybe a microphone could be used by staff for those of us who are hearing impaired.
James Mahan
Lewiston