Record speaks for itself
Which profession has the highest rates of domestic violence? Police officers.
Mistreatment of victims of rape and domestic violence victims by investigating police officers also is statistically proven.
Catherine Munden, I feel sorry for your outlook on a woman who is a victim of domestic violence. And to not understand the definition of a “working personality” is pathetic if you are part of law enforcement.
Please ask your “hard-working, educated, highly trained professionals” to enlighten you. Or maybe in your case, Catherine, you just can’t fix stupid.
Rosaria Lindley
Asotin
Protect yourself
... Physical distancing required for COVID-19 moved many cults online where they are flourishing. ...
Educating yourself is the best way to protect your loved ones.
From cult expert Rick Alan Ross are signs of people who are involved in or with a potentially unsafe group or leader:
l Extreme obsessiveness regarding the group or leader resulting in the exclusion of almost every practical consideration.
l Individual identity, the group, the leader and/or God as distinct and separate categories of existence become increasingly blurred. In the follower’s mind, these identities become substantially and increasingly fused — as that person’s involvement with the group or leader continues and deepens.
l Whenever the group or leader are criticized or questioned, it is characterized as “persecution.”
l Uncharacteristically stilted and seemingly programmed conversation and mannerisms, cloning of the group or leader in personal behavior.
l Dependency upon the group or leader for problem-solving, solutions and definitions without meaningful reflective thought. A seeming inability to think independently or analyze situations without group or leader involvement.
l Hyperactivity centered on the group or leader agenda, which seems to supercede any personal goals or individual interests.
l A dramatic loss of spontaneity and sense of humor.
l Increasing isolation from family and old friends unless they demonstrate an interest in the group or leader.
l Anything the group or leader does can be justified no matter how harsh or harmful.
l Former followers are at best considered negative or worse, evil, and under bad influences. They can not be trusted and personal contact is avoided.
Janet Marugg
Clarkston
Life goes on
Students need to go back to school nationwide. This is not a risk-free society for children or adults. No one lives with a zero chance of disease, accidents and death. Otherwise we would all live to be 100 and this country would have a population of 500 million.
Everyday we are 6 feet and 1 second away from becoming a mangled bloody corpse in a converging 120 mile-per-hour car crash with someone else. But we still get in vehicles to carry on with our everyday lives.
They say this is all for the protection of the students but recently a teacher said on national news, “I love my students but I’m certainly not going to die for them.”
Yet clerks, checkers, receptionists, police officers and medical professionals interact with hundreds of people everyday they don’t even know. Some have contracted the China virus but they deal with it because life has to go on.
They know that people have to eat, bills need to be paid and nothing goes into standby mode.
If this education shutdown of one-on-one continues, those from ages 5 to 18 will be affected by more than just a virus. The National Education Association is a predominantly liberal faction with lockdown motives not unlike many other left-wing organizations hell bent on bringing everything to a standstill until after the election.
John Webb
Reubens
Choose the grownup
A stable and experienced adult is needed in the White House. Joe Biden fits this description very well. I urge you to give him your enthusiastic support.
First, a brief word about his opponent. President Donald Trump is a perfect example of affluenza — the outcome of a childhood and adulthood without being denied anything (except parenting). The result is a selfish, petulant adult who can’t seem to tell the truth about much. These qualities are reflected in actions primarily geared toward promoting his own self-interest rather than serving the interests of the people.
Viewing Biden’s website has convinced me that he is indeed a credible candidate for president of the United States. His positions are well considered and reasonable. I would urge you to check it out.
For example, you will find that he supports much-needed immigration reform. He is committed to engaging in the Paris Accords, recognizes the importance of aggressive action to deal with climate change and is aware of the job creation that will result from such action. He will work to improve health care options.
Under Biden, we will recover our core values. We will recover our position of world leadership.
Please join me in voting for Joe Biden on Nov. 3.
Shirley Ringo
Moscow
Little violated Constitution
The distinction between what should be done about a problem and what the government should do is, perhaps, often blurred. It may have been right for us to have quarantined. It could be the right decision to social distance. But is it the responsibility of government to impose these things as law? If so, why?
In regard to the legality of Idaho’s shutdown: Gov. Brad Little’s stay-at-home order was indeed legal, according to Idaho Code. (Title 46, Chapter 10, Section 46-1008). However, this law is in direct violation of the Constitution of Idaho (Article 1, Sections 1 and 4), and the First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States.
All laws in Idaho are given legitimacy by, and have authority from, the constitution. Thus, it does not matter that Little’s behavior was based on Idaho Code because the code itself is in violation of the foundational document of this state. Thus, that part of Idaho Code is null, and no one was obligated to obey the governor in that case.
Additionally, no one is legally obligated to wear a mask or social distance. There is no provision giving government the authority to make this kind of demand. If we want to do these things, then we should. But it is not the role of government to require it.
Freedoms are not subject to circumstance. If freedoms can be suspended by circumstance, then we do not have a free society.
Isaiah Williams
Cottonwood
Council got it right
One has to give props to the Lewiston City Council when it makes a good decision and its decision last week to not mandate mask wearing counts as such in my book.
COVID-19 can be spread easily beyond not wearing a mask. Guess how many people touch things at the grocery store? And levying fines against citizens for not wearing a mask is the definition of what people call the nanny state.
Rather, leave it to businesses to decide.
Further, leave it to health officials to give you the information to decide and not make an arbitrary decision based on incomplete information and politics. The advisory decision to ask everybody to wear a mask is the right call and people can choose whether or not they want to in public. If stores make you wear one, well, right now private property still means something in this country.
So three cheers for the Lewiston City Council last week. And as for the council members who wanted to mandate fines for not wearing a mask in public, well, I hear we have some elections next year.
Gabe Iacoboni
Lewiston
Whinners
I recently outlined how local, selfish whiners, claiming violations of liberty, freedom and constitutional rights, have never experienced the piercing bullets of big city police.
However, I missed a biggie — whining. Always Trumpers have never had five rounds pumped into them as they slept (Breonna Taylor). Suffocation techniques have been wildly successful, too
What kind of compensation is being offered to blindly follow this madman and drink his poison?
Assuredly, President Donald Trump will throw you into the abyss, hand out tax cuts for Trump.org, the rich, Wall Street corporations and none for you.
Why are good people salivating over this insanity? Is it the 20,000 lies? The dive into fascism? An incompetent secretary of education or worthless attorney general? Or the new postmaster general pouring sand in the gears? And, don’t forget, voting by mail is righteous for Trump, but fraudulent for everyone else?
Do always Trumpers party all night, secure in the knowledge he’s going to ream you?
Trump took communion at The Immaculate Holier Than Thou Catholic Assembly of Perfection at Lafayette Park. Was this satisfying or just a deranged belief that a vote for Trump is a vote for Jesus?
Of the 160,000 dead, Trump says, “It is what it is.” They forgot their hydroxychloroquin, right?
Ask — as Trump puts it — “Chiina”; it’s their fault.
Jim Roach
Moscow
Money grubbers
It is time I stood up and voiced my concerns regarding the city council.
The only one in the group worth beans is Judge John Bradbury.
What a bunch of commies. ... But real commies wear that label and steal your money. The council profess to be representatives of the people but is far from it.
They steal your money for personal gain, over-tax the populace for their whims, cover their asses with lip service and do absolutely nothing. ...
None of them ever had to toil for a living, served in the military or did an honest day’s work ever. The over-paid city manager and Blinky Bob Blakey are at the top of my list of worthless folks.
Why do they try to revitalize downtown, The city has moved to the Orchards. Let it die. It is of no use to anyone except the dang college students who are brainwashed by commie professors.
When they float a bond, it is only the nonworking bleeding hearts who vote pro on it. Working folks don’t have time to do it and the bond floaters know this. Slide it through just like the new high school. ...
Did the councilors ever hear of making do with what you have? Do you need a raise to lie to us and steal our money? Do you need 3 percent of forgone taxes? ...
I have worked with city councilors, county commissioners, planning and zoning groups and fire commissions. All are money grubbers.
Roy Dotson
Lewiston