Shame requires a conscience
Marc Johnson got it a bit wrong Friday when he wrote: “There is no shame without truth.”
It’s more accurate to say there is no shame without a conscience. That lack is what allows a culture of lying to flourish.
Readers might have noticed that the only shameless Democrat Johnson named was Bill Clinton for his presidential sexcapades — two decades ago.
Nothing about a Democrat who during the 2020 primary season said she believed those who accused an opposing candidate of predatory sexual conduct accepting the vice presidential nod from that same candidate.
Now, to be fair, it’s possible Johnson had submitted his column before Joe Biden picked Kamala Harris as his running mate but I’m not going to hold my breath waiting for a follow-up taking Harris to task as either a liar or hypocritical opportunist.
And that lack of self-policing is the real problem.
The Tribune pays Marty Trillhaase et al. to applaud Democrats and attack the GOP. It carries a few local and national columnists from the right to “counter-punch.” The Tribune calls it a vigorous exchange of ideas but it’s just mirror-image preaching to the choir.
If the newspaper really wants to make our lives better with words, it should start thinking outside that box.
If the only person you can change is you, then the only party you can change is your own.
If Johnson sincerely wants to change the political culture, then he should write as his party’s conscience, not its agent.
Thomas A. Hennigan
Asotin
Making a difference
My wife and I were raised here. I joined the Air Force. After 21 years we retired and came back to the valley to build our home and raise our children — good schools, fewer drug issues and minimal crime — as good as it gets. Recently we’ve been discussing why we feel so strongly about many of the Asotin County issues.
Our family has owned property here for 70-plus years. We’ve owned our property for 50-plus years.
While in the military, we paid property taxes and voted absentee in Asotin County — proudly. I have owned my business for 33 years. I’ve built boats, repaired many of your motors and tried to be an asset to the business community. You have always trusted me with your boats, motors and advice.
Trust me now on these county issues, not as a candidate, but as a fellow citizen.
The point is we all have an obligation to feel strongly about Asotin County issues. Also, we have a responsibility to know the candidates, their position on issues, goals and what their priorities are. Then to vote.
If you feel as strongly about Asotin County’s future, you might be interested in reading some new ideas about possible solutions to our current situation. If you feel my suggestions are worth being considered by those making the decisions, you can make the difference.
Millions of dollars of ongoing revenue and countless jobs are at stake. If interested, let me know and I’ll email a copy to you. — jackworle1@gmail.com
Jack Worle
Clarkston
Next comes goose-stepping
Three years ago, I wrote letters to the Lewiston Tribune describing the similarities between President Donald Trump and Adolf Hitler. People scoffed, but the swastikas and sieg heil salutes at the Charlottesville neo-Nazi rally were just the first signs that Trump is turning America toward fascism. More recent signs, even more ominous, prove he’s moving toward the Fourth Reich of Nazism.
From the very beginning, Hitler disparaged the free press as “fake.” He repeated that so often people came to distrust the press and started believing his propaganda.
Hitler came into power through a “law and order” campaign. He frequently bragged about being tough on law and order.
When local law enforcement didn’t respond forcefully enough to satisfy Hitler, he deployed Brown Shirts, similar to today’s proud boys and boogaloos, to turn peaceful protests into riots. Then he’d bring in his paramilitary goon squads to suppress the protesters and restore law and order.
Hitler used selective law enforcement, driven by racial and class discrimination, to discredit and remove anyone challenging his authority. He used a biased judiciary to jail his opponents while rewarding his supporters.
Hitler’s pathological lunacy didn’t just pop up overnight. It took years of cultivating from sycophantic supporters, precisely what we see in Trump’s base today.
Trump has a huge pro-Nazi following. We’ve already seen his supporters parading with swastikas, sieg heil salutes and torches. The next step will be goose-stepping morons screaming “sieg heil der Trumpenfuhrer.”
Paul Oman
Clarkston