FedEx is giving me fits

Has anyone else in our general area had trouble with FedEx shipments lately? Has their tracking indicated a delivery date, only to change it to “pending” at the last minute with no further information available? Have they left your package sitting in a warehouse for days, immobile, while indicating it’s “in transit” — which implies movement? Have they proved unable or unwilling to give you an expected delivery date?

