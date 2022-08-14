Well done, Marv
Marvin F. Dugger’s recent article against dam breaching gives the tribes and dam breaching advocates a complete science-based factual count of fish returns.
Prior to 1961, you could not count the number of fish coming into the Snake River system.
When Ice Harbor Dam was completed, fish numbers began to be accurately counted. If you breach the dams, there again will be no way to count the returning fish. So believers in dam breaching, along with 50 opinionated fish biologists from southern Idaho, could not tell exactly how many fish return and only hope they would get enough to supply the hatcheries and some wild fish beds in the rivers to spawn.
If it doesn’t happen, then what?
Infill the breached areas?
At present, we have an accurate way to determine fish numbers and it is shown that approximately 60% of the fish that come over McNary Dam end up in the Snake River system. So how are they becoming extinct?
We never stopped the tribes from catching their fish and to this day none are starving for fish or have lack of fish for their religious ceremonies. They have only their political agenda to prove they have the power to get what they think belongs to them. The rivers belong to all of us, not just the tribes, and we are using them for the benefit of all through the multiple uses they provide.
Nice job, Mr. Dugger, for laying out a great synopsis of fish and dams coexisting.
Marvin J. Entel
Clarkston
Applauds Wheeler
I was extremely glad to see the statement by Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee Vice Chairman Shannon Wheeler that the tribe will press for the removal of the four Snake River dams as compliance with the treaty.
This is the first time such a media announcement was made.
But, I have been stating this the last several years before the Nez Perce Tribe General Council and the governors at several meetings in this area and also the last letter I submitted to the editor of the Lewiston Tribune.
The prime case would be the Klamath case but the Klamath Tribes were not party to the case.
The court first ruled that it would first determine the rights of the Klamath Tribe as saving both labor and time later. The court ruled that the federal trust obligation with regard to the Nez Perce would be violated for only one-third of a fish per year per member.
Irrigators filed a claim based on the Fifth Amendment protection against property taken without compensation.
For the 30 years that the case was in court, that would amount to $900 million that would have gone to the irrigators if they had won the case. But the court ruled that the Indians were the ones who were due compensation.
These rulings were then agreed to by the U.S. Supreme Court.
James Lawyer
Grangeville
Contemptuous of voters
Woke Democrats have deep feelings and their main feeling is contempt for anyone who disagrees with them.
That contempt started around 2016 when Donald Trump became president and showed support for minorities, the middle class and stopping illegal immigration. American citizens’ lives improved under Trump’s presidency.
Woke Democrats reoriented by focusing their rage on attacking the people they had historically represented: minorities, the middle class and whites in particular.
Hillary Clinton called hundreds of millions of Americans “a basket of deplorables. Racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic, you name it.”
Trump spent four years straightening out America. Woke Democrats and corporate media did their best to pull off a coup to stop the Trump presidency.
By 2020, most Americans were just tired of the radicalism. Woke Democrats put Joe Biden in the basement during the campaign and made a deal with the country: Vote for moderate Biden and we will stop screaming and burning your cities and we can all be Americans again.
Biden became president with the help of some voter fraud.
That’s when we learned woke Democrats decided to destroy the country and just start over.
Democrats created open borders, lawless cities, inflation and job losses.
They overspent trillions of dollars, ruined the military and the economy, started wars and promoted racism against whites and their kids.
George Soros backed district attorneys who refused to prosecute criminals.
Other woke Democrats ignore any law in America they want. They work to eliminate the Supreme Court and the Constitution.
Dictatorship anyone?
Jim Emmert
Kamiah