Turn off cellphones
I miss the days before cellphones and internet when you could go all day in blissful ignorance of daily grinds and national crises until the 5 o’clock news.
Turn off cellphones
I miss the days before cellphones and internet when you could go all day in blissful ignorance of daily grinds and national crises until the 5 o’clock news.
Racists and domestic terrorists were confined to regions and easier to combat because they didn’t have easy national connections and encouragement.
You could go all day long in an “OK” sort of way, dealing only with your own problems, feeling a lot more resilient and capable than we all do now.
Our kids were more resilient. Our nation was more resilient. Progress was still a good thing and hope was present.
Now, we just gird ourselves for the next bad news. And Americans are divided by the craziest things.
Build your own resilience with a little ignorance: Turn off your phone and get off the internet.
Let resilience get you through the day, not Google.
Charlotte Ash
Lewiston
Worth the investment
Recently, the city of Lewiston hosted an open house to get community feedback on a Community Park Master Plan. If developed as envisioned, it is expected to cost $95 million during 10 to 15 years. Although this is a great deal of money, this 125-acre park is our community asset.
We would be smart to invest in it.
As with every master plan, it is a guide for development. Some of the amenities will get built. Others will not. New ideas will formulate. Cost constraints will dictate what gets done and when it is achievable.
If it is done right, it will bring significant cash to the city’s businesses when people come to town to participate in tournaments and events. It will attract new families. Importantly, it will be used by us who live here.
I frequent the Kiwanis Park and the levee almost daily. There are always bikers, skaters, walkers and runners. There are people using the skate park, the picnic tables and the children’s playground. I see families fishing the ponds and people resting on benches. It is a great place for so many.
The Community Park has one of the finest views of the valley. It is already being used well. We need to keep at it.
We are Idahoans. We love the outdoors. We love baseball, softball and soccer. We like mountain biking, hiking, picnics and fun.
We will get grants and donations to build it. Let’s not gripe about the money. Aren’t we worth it?
Christine Frei
Lewiston
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.