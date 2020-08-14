Why worry?
In case you missed it, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive for COVID-19 last week just before meeting with President Donald Trump.
So he had another test “considered more accurate” and tested negative. Is this how it works? Test until you get the desired result? Waste effort and money with a “less accurate” test? Then do the real test?
So how many of the new wave of cases are false positive and are let go at that?
Also last week, a friend sent a picture of a lab worker handling a virus, dressed head to toe in a body suit with a sealed helmet with face shield and gloves. The caption was: “Don’t worry, your face mask will protect you.”
Don’t worry, the government and the media wouldn’t lie to us. Thanks.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia