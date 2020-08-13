Canceled out
A few days ago, I was listening to the Ben Shapiro radio show and he was talking about the “cancel culture” that exists today. He was giving examples of those on the progressive left turning on each other.
Some of the “transgressions” that caused people to be canceled were so innocuous as to be absurd.
Shapiro described a few situations that followed a similar pattern, going something like this: Most on the left think they’ve nothing to fear since they’ve taken a knee and been absolved by their pleas. They are now free to judge others, including their mothers and their brothers.
Then unexpectedly an indiscretion comes to light; they say it wasn’t meant to be a sleight.
They never thought it would last; it was so long ago in their past.
They find out that unfortunately apologies are fruitless; they’re still deemed completely useless.
They’re shocked because it came from out of the blue. And now to their horror, they’ve been canceled, too.
Bruce Crossfield
Clarkston
Trump does not care
Does the temporary inconvenience of wearing a mask really take away your freedom?
When you live in a society, you never have the absolute right to do anything you want. Limits are imposed for the safety of others. You can’t yell “fire” in a movie theater.
I’m sure everyone has seen signs: “No shirt, no shoes, no service.”
If protesters are so bent out of shape about their freedom, why aren’t they entering stores without a shirt or shoes? Why aren’t they protesting “No smoking” signs?
Let’s face it: Protesters are making this a political issue because that’s what their leader wants. I think the most dangerous person is one with power who thinks he knows more than anyone else.
President Donald Trump does not listen to anyone. He ignores experts and advisers on all subjects, including health care, military, justice and diplomacy.
Be careful what you wish for. Opening businesses does not mean the pandemic is over. It just means they have a bed available in the intensive care unit for you.
Trump refuses to wear a mask, but he ordered the White House staff to wear them. He wants them to protect him from the virus. He could care less about protecting anyone around him.
Wyatt Coil
Orofino
It’s war; do your part
Listen people: We are at war.
Every one of us is a soldier on the front line.
We have few weapons to use and, worse yet, we can’t see the enemy.
If you can do just one thing to fight the enemy that’s destroying our world, why won’t you do it? Pick up a mask and cover your face. Don’t wait until the virus touches your family and friends before you get in the battle. Wear a mask.
Lynda and Blake Ballard
Moscow