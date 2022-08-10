Fear not
“Walk past your fear. God will be with you.”
Fear not
“Walk past your fear. God will be with you.”
Inspiring Attorney Keisha Russell, is a powerful force.“I want faith to rise today,” she said on Daystar TV. “He (God) is the God of the impossible.”
Russell works at First Liberty Institute, an organization dedicated to defending peoples’ religious liberty, free of charge. She touted two amazing FLI victories recently handed down from the U. S. Supreme Court.
In one case, Bremerton, Wash., high school football coach Joseph Kennedy won the right to continue praying on the field after games. Regardless of winning or losing, he decided to briefly offer a prayer of thanks to God — especially as he’d been a troubled youth and credited God with turning him around.
Russell praised Kennedy for “having the ability to endure and go the distance,” rather than giving up. The case took seven years before the Supreme Court upheld his right to pray.
Indeed, the process may not have been easy.
“The world will try to coerce you to change your mind or intimidate or silence you,” said Russell.
Russell wants to “stir the body of Christ to do powerful things,” and to stand for truth and utilize freedom — not simply “go with the wave of culture,” but “be a moral compass for culture.”
Russell encouraged people to stand up for their religious rights and proclaimed: “Being silent is not effective.”
“Be bold. Be courageous. Be unstoppable,” she said, encouraging people to contact First Liberty Institute if they would like (free) assistance.
Ronda Granlund
Clarkston
True poverty
Mother Teresa of Calcutta, who devoted her life to fighting poverty, recognized its spiritual forms as well.
“It is a poverty,” she once said, “to decide that a child must die so that you can live as you wish.”
Patty Sprute
Lewiston
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.