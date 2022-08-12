Stop supporting politicians who are advancing on estate recovery.
Many of us have ignorantly signed on to contracts for government assistance that eventually take our right to give and receive inheritances, which can only lead to slaveholding landowners and their charges.
Recently, I returned from a trip to the Covelo and Cedarville, Calif., Indian reservations. It gave me further cause for alarm.
Covelo, where my ancestors were relocated after their land was taken, is sickening. There’s not much hope for anyone there who isn’t affiliated with the Indian government or pot farms. It looks like a boarded up ghetto town with way too many missing people and infant deaths.
That’s shady to me.
The Cedarville reservation was acres of foot-high sagebrush on volcanic barren ground with two prisons and another in the making.
“Affordable housing” (internet inquiry) consisted of old buses, campers, singlewides and cargo units, which were being shipped in by semis and stored in fenced locked lots.
It reminded me of the area and housing made available to the old prostitutes of Las Vegas.
After supplying our debased demands, to survive, those women (young ones were kept) were shipped out to no man’s land, and are now completely dependent on the government for their survival.
Will you one day also be deemed worthless or tapped out? Where are you in the financial scheme of things? Are you in need of assistance yet?