Gaslighted on COVID-19
Is it just me or are others asking: Why have there not been any reported flu cases in 2020 or 2021? Could it be that all flu is now COVID-19? Is it because hospitals are paid extra money (I heard $30,000) for every COVID-19 case and/or COVID-19 death?
Here are statistics I found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website for the period of Oct. 1, 2019 through April 1, 2020:
l Flu hospitalizations estimates were between 410,000 and 740,000.
l Flu deaths estimated between 24,000 and 62,000.
Updates as of Dec. 3 were, and I quote, “Reported hospitalizations were too low to generate estimates.”
Look at the dates, folks, and then look at the dates when COVID-19 started making headlines. You can’t tell me that no one or very few got the flu in 2020 or so far in 2021.
I think we, the American people, have been gaslighted by certain lawmakers and media.
Marlene Schaefer
Lewiston
False vaccine narrative
Our government pushes for masks and vaccinations and won’t let in flights from Britain. But our southern border remains wide open.
Most people entering are not vaccinated and are maskless while being shipped all over the U.S.
But, hey, come on in — unless you’re from Cuba.
Cubans wanting to escape communism are not welcome, perhaps because most will vote Republican. Meanwhile human trafficking soars at record rates. Drugs proliferate, ruining youthful lives everyday under Joe Biden’s and Kamala Harris’ pathetic uncaring watch.
Regarding the vaccine: I respect either decision. I relate the following not to advance either cause but to point out that we’re getting conflicting information. The July 29 “Flashpoint” program interviewed Dr. Peter McCullough, considered one of the world’s leading experts on COVID-19. He shared that up to May 1 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracked more than 10,000 certified breakthrough cases where the vaccine failed. Nine percent were hospitalized and 3 percent died.
After May 1, the CDC said it was “too labor intensive” to track the cases, so it just assumed that all COVID-19 cases were unvaccinated, leading to “the false narrative that this is a crisis of the unvaccinated.”
McCullough said in Israel 84 percent of COVID-19 cases are fully Pfizer vaccinated people.
Through today, Mike Lindell is hosting a “Cyber Symposium” in which he claims he will prove Donald Trump beat Biden by more than 12 million votes. If you can prove him wrong, you win $5 million. ... Go to: frankspeech.com.
Bruce Crossfield
Clarkston