False allegation
The Lewiston Tribune’s Letter to the Editor policy states that it will not publish “libelous statements.” The Tribune has failed to uphold its policy and therefore is culpable. On Sunday, the Tribune published Nikol Roubidoux’s letter that stated “(Logan Fowler) refused to publish a communication to students about an LGBTQ club activity, based on his belief, the college let that slide.”
This is completely false. It never happened and has never happened in my 15 years of employment.
Not only is it a lie, it is clear libel against both myself and my employer.
Proverbs 12:22 “Lying lips are abomination to the lord.”
Logan Fowler
Lewiston
Stop Stibnite gold mine
Last week, “CBS This Morning Saturday” came to McCall to interview Save the South Fork Salmon (http://savethesouthforksalmon.com), Idaho Rivers United and the Nez Perce Tribe regarding Perpetua Resource’s Stibnite Gold Project.
SSFS met with CBS, and articulated reasons why this project should never be authorized. We hope the profound jeopardy posed by this gold mine proposal will be accurately depicted in the resulting production (to air on Saturday).
Risks to the South Fork Salmon River far outweigh benefits that will arise from future decades of mining. SSFS supports restoration, including reestablishing once-robust salmon runs, and Superfund remediation efforts. Perpetua’s persistent claim that “the only way to restore the site is through more mining” is false and ill-founded.
Perpetua has an agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency to “restore” 5 percent of existing environmental hazards at Stibnite. However, the U.S. Forest Service Environmental Impact Statement (2020) states the proposal will actually triple the mine footprint, and continue to degrade the river.
The EIS asserts: Fish habitat, water quality and treaty resources will permanently degrade; health and safety risks to surrounding communities will significantly rise; and hazardous air pollution will be introduced. Public concerns from the EIS remain unaddressed in Perpetua’s latest proposal.
Byproduct, low-grade antimony will be produced, but cannot be processed in the U.S., and must be shipped to Asia for processing, with significant contributions to greenhouse gas emissions. Perpetua’s proposal does not balance society’s material needs with its basic needs: clean water and air to support ecosystems upon which humans depend.
Mary Faurot Petterson
Board member,
Save the South Fork Salmon Inc.
McCall