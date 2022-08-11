At first I wasn’t sure whether Idaho Democrats should be flattered — or scared — by newly elected Idaho Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon. She perceives Democrats as “coming at us (Republicans) with full force” such that “we need to make sure ... our guns are loaded. ... ”
Wow. Are Democrats really such a powerful political force in Idaho to warrant such violent rhetoric?
Let’s see.
Democrats have not controlled the Idaho Legislature since 1960, and there hasn’t been a Democratic governor since Cecil Andrus left office in 1995. Today, Democrats occupy a tiny minority in the Idaho House and Senate. So what, exactly, about Idaho Democrats has you reaching for your sidearm, Dorothy?
But seriously, readying firearms to use against political adversaries should have no place in our modern rhetoric and should be condemned. Hopefully, Moon wasn’t serious about needing loaded guns to fend off Democrats.
But one can’t be too sure.
She does believe in the “big lie,” and according to her website she also believes that “... (D)emocrats see Idaho as vulnerable to a far-left takeover.” That would be funny if it were not so crazy. There’s no reasoning with the irrational, and that’s what makes her — and the party she is cultivating — truly scary.
Russ Comstock
Boise
Film repeats lies
One of the foundations of good research is not to have formed an unsubstantiated opinion beforehand in order to be objective, open-minded, thorough and reliable.
Then, you must evaluate the proof.
Lois Johnston’s believing the lies presented in “2000 Mules” only verifies that she will resort to phoney research to validate her pre-established beliefs.
For example, the film, “2000 Mules,” and its author, Dinesh D’Souza, offer no physical proof of any “mules,” saying that the videos they have are “unclear.”
That is, they offer no proof for their accusations. Furthermore, they claim that there is this huge network of Democrat operatives who colluded across many channels and venues to “steal the election.”
If the Democrats had an organization that capable, then we should all vote for them. This country has never had a political party that has had that degree of skill, ability and dexterity. Consider the complete fiasco of the Watergate break-in and cover-up as an example. We should hope to be governed by people with such organizational abilities as Johnston declares the Democrats to possess.
If Johnston does thorough research and still believes that the election was stolen, great. She has that right. She does not have the right to use bogus research and claim that it offers undeniable proof.
She can accept a lie all she wants. However, if she really looks for the truth but tries to tell us that the lie is the truth, she is lying not only to us but to herself.