Same Bat time and channel
“A city manager system ... opens the community to a nationwide talent search. All of which makes a compelling argument for the status quo.”
So says Marty Trillhaase from the Lewiston Tribune’s July 25 Opinion page (“Lewiston doesn’t have many Dan Johnsons to go around”).
Holy atomic pile, Batman.
Beyond the rambling atomic pile of political analysis, the editorial was merely a sideways endorsement for Johnson’s bid for Lewiston mayor. ...
He is the only one here with any real Republican talent, it says.
Come on, Lewiston Republicans, seriously? Have you checked Johnson’s voting record recently on critical race theory and transgender athletes in women’s sports?
Anyway, the Tribune’s root assumption is outrageous: “Ya’ll is just no account, no talent hayseeds. Ya’ll need them big city folk to come take care of you.”
Not just any city folk: You need national talent for the city council.
Holy atomic arrogance, Batman.
The Tribune is counting on the local bumpkins not being able to read. The “compelling case for status quo” means the current city council structure allows for anyone in America to preside over Lewiston city politics.
Did you know that?
Holy terrifying politics, Batman.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom will soon need a new job. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, a graduate of Lewis and Clark College, may mistake the Portland college for the one here in Lewiston. ...
Will Lewiston escape the clutches of villainous status quo and its lack of political talent?
Tune in. Same Bat time, same Bat channel.
John Immel
Lewiston
Trump won
I used to view election integrity in America as a nonpartisan issue. Even the Democrats I know realize that without transparent and fair elections, the home of the free and the land of the brave will be no more.
It should be alarming to everyone that the Biden White House and its allies in Big Tech are doing everything in their power to delay, obfuscate, intimidate and cover up the findings of numerous ongoing voting audits.
First, I think the entire federal administration displays a shocking disdain for state sovereignty as documented in the 10th Amendment and the election provisions of Articles I and II of our Constitution.
Instead of welcoming these recounts and audits to prove his phenomenal win, Biden’s handlers claim that they can intervene in any state now utilizing “abnormal post-election audit methodologies” that violate national laws (while not identifying which law).
The longtime, and now obvious, marriage between the Democrats and Big Tech/media is mischaracterizing any inquiry into myriad instances of ballot fraud as “conspiracy theories” and censoring or denigrating any who will whisper about it, all in an attempt to save — what is becoming more and more apparent — an illegitimate presidency.
Whether you care or not, it’s pretty much an accepted fact that the Democrats cheated on a massive scale and Donald Trump won in a landslide.
The clock is ticking in the fight for free and fair elections in this country and you need to get on the right side: liberty or tyranny.
Dennis Fuller
Orofino