Unprecedented
In her July 25 column, Cindy Agidius wrote only one-third of New York City hospital workers have been vaccinated. She gives herself room to spread false information by saying she doesn’t know whether her news source is accurate.
Well, it is not. Sixty percent of New York City hospital workers have been vaccinated. Even when one is writing an opinion article, one should double check the sources. I am surprised that it was even published in the back pages because it is false.
The fire of 1910 burned 3 million acres. Last year, more than 10 million acres burned in California, Oregon and Washington.
Almost 3 million acres have burned in the West due to wildfires so far.
It’s going to be way worse this year than in 1910.
The Keystone XL pipeline was meant to transport tar sands oil from Alberta to the Gulf for export. It would not have made a dent in U.S. gas prices. OPEC and its decisions determine our gas prices.
The floods we had on the Palouse are nothing compared to what they have faced in Germany and China. More than 1 million people were displaced in China and more than 400,000 residents had no water or electricity in parts of Germany and Belgium. This is unprecedented.
So, no, disasters like the ones we face today have not had a precedent. Further, after the fire of 1910, the U.S. strengthened a young Forest Service to mitigate future fires.
I am all for silver linings, but we should also work to fight climate change.
Charlotte Omoto
Palouse
County broke the rules
As a Clarkston city councilor, I feel compelled to weigh in on the ongoing kerfuffle over site selection for a new county jail. ...
I advocated for the port site for the jail, arguing it could be a catalyst for local development. ...
However, when the issue was put to a vote, I simply could not ignore the fact that the required collaborative process for site selection was completely ignored.
A collaborative process for location of public facilities is a rule required in both the city and the county comprehensive plans.
Land use law is not simply a suggestion. The county commissioners could have gone to source documents or directed the county prosecutor to research what local rules required, but instead acted as if rules did not matter.
The argument that the city directed the poor, ignorant commissioners down a garden path to ultimate planning commission denial is specious at best.
Citizens should expect, at the very least, that local governments follow state law and local rules. The commissioners have shown a willful ignorance of both.
The idea that purchasing land is somehow cheaper for the taxpayer vs. building on land already owned outright by the county is absolutely ludicrous. I don’t care what side of the county’s ledger the money comes from; the county wants to purchase land when it doesn’t have to.
I think the commissioners assumed an old-boys network would work this all out. ...
As long as I’m a councilor, an old-boys network will never exist.
John Murray
Clarkston
Trusts the voters
Regarding Marty Trillhaase’s July 25 editorial: The logic used to argue there are not many Dan Johnsons — who by the way is running for an office only created by a change in government — as a reason we should not change our city government structure burned a few of my synapses.
More seriously though, the author makes the exact case for why we need to have the ability to elect mayors. Having an individual with local knowledge and experiences in the community vs. an outsider can only be a boon. Expertise is only so great as your ability to use it. Last I checked, the city is meant to serve its citizens and not the other way around.
That is, unless Trillhaase is saying our current city staff is not capable of getting a newly elected mayor up to speed. That would be news to them and the current city councilors, who are almost unanimous in their opposition to the strong mayor system, considering they were brought up to speed by the very same city staff.
I trust the voters of Lewiston to see past strawman arguments like this and select a new course for Lewiston, whether it be with Johnson or somebody else at the helm. ...
Barriers raised by our own city council to such a change, such as requiring a runoff for mayor, should tell us all we need to know. Those enmeshed in the system want to maintain their power. This November, we can change that (www.gabeforcouncil.net).
Gabriel Iacoboni
Lewiston
Cheaters
I note that various Republican legislatures have come out with restrictive voting legislation that is obviously intended to keep some people from voting. It is very clear that the people who run the Republican Party sat down after the 2020 election, analyzed the vote, figured out which groups put the Democrats over the top and then came up with a plan to prevent those groups from voting again.
Evidently, the Republicans have decided that winning the next election, by whatever means, is all that is important. By the way, this is despite the fact that even the mainstream Republican Party apparatus has been unable to find any significant voter fraud.
Let me take this out of the context of politics and put it in the context of sports. If you have an athlete who wins by cheating, did that athlete really win? Was that athlete the better athlete or just the better cheater?
To go back to politics, we are supposed to have the expectation that the country will be run in accordance with the will of the American people — not just the will of whatever power group can cheat its way to fame.
If a significant amount of people get disenfranchised by political shenanigans, then our glorious experiment with democracy has failed in its purpose.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston