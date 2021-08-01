Canceled
Why did the lawless, left-wing Joe Biden supporters cause networks to cancel all the popular police reality shows last year?
Why did mainstream media cancel their own news coverage of what was really happening in large cities in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death? Remember, this was right in the middle of the looting, burning, destruction of property (private and public) all over the country last summer. Remember, the narrative was police were bad while rioters, looters and protesters were good.
The left-wing Biden supporting media types stood in front of burning police stations, repeating the talking point that this was peaceful protesting while failing to show the police officer getting beaned in the head with a brick and those so-called peaceful Black Lives Matter folks were dancing around his unconscious body in the middle of the street.
When you are allowed to watch reality, as in the case of “Live PD,” it was in real time. You see what police have to deal with 24/7. By watching, you gain respect for law enforcement and how they professionally manage those difficult situations.
If the media had shown the real havoc, damage and injury caused by Antifa and Black Lives Matter, many Biden supporters would feel differently about defunding police and forcing thousands of good officers to leave law enforcement.
Those images were shown on Fox News. Just sayin’.
“COPS” will be filmed again, but shown internationally only. Come on, man, you don’t need to see that type of misinformation.
David Klatt
Kendrick
Double standard
The “Flashpoint” program had this comparison of the Black Lives Matter riots of last summer and the Capitol riot of Jan. 6:.
l Lasted — BLM, seven months; Capitol, several hours.
l Condemned by — BLM, mostly Republicans; Capitol, all Republicans and Democrats.
l Encouraged by — BLM, media and politicians; Capitol, political groups and agitators.
l People killed — BLM, 23; Capitol, one.
l Small businesses destroyed — BLM, hundreds; Capitol, zero.
l Federal buildings destroyed — BLM, 150; Capitol, one.
l Media — BLM, downplayed; Capitol, lied about much of it.
l Protesters — BLM, bailed out; Capitol, kept in solitary confinement.
Also mentioned: The FBI knew about this and embedded agents to agitate protesters. It also appears Ashli Babbitt was killed by a member of a leading Democrat’s security detail. And why haven’t the Capitol’s surveillance tapes been released? ...
This might explain a few things:
l Adam Schiff’s sister is married to George Soros’ son.
l John Kerry’s daughter is married to a mullah’s son in Iran.
l Hillary’s Clinton’s daughter, Chelsea, is married to George Soros’ nephew.
l ABC News executive producer Ian Comeron is married to former National Security Advisor Susan Rice.
l CBS President David Rhodes is the brother of Ben Rhodes, former President Barack Obama’s deputy national security adviser for strategic communications.
l ABC news and Univision reporter Matthew Jaffe is married to Katie Hogan, Obama’s former deputy press secretary.
l ABC President Ben Sherwood is the brother of Obama’s former special adviser, Elizabeth Sherwood.
l CNN President Virginia Moseley is married to Hillary Clinton’s former deputy secretary, Tom Nides.
Bruce Crossfield
Clarkston